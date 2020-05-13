CEDAR — Big Cat Brewing sits just off the convergence of several county roads north of the village of Cedar.
But in the wake of uncertainty in the restaurant industry, the owners and operators of the establishment had trouble seeing a future path.
Big Cat Brewing Co. owner/operators Aaron and Nikki Ackley announced via Facebook on Tuesday afternoon the establishment would not reopen this year.
"Missing Memorial Day and having so many cancellations, I didn't see us having a summer that we need to make it," Aaron Ackley said in a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon.
Big Cat Brewing closed on March 16 after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced bars and restaurants were limited to delivery or carry-out.
Aaron Ackley said he and his wife tried to determine a way to remain in operation, but couldn't find a direction. It wasn't for lack of trying, he said.
"We looked at it from the top, bottom, left, right, wherever," Aaron Ackley said.
The Ackleys ran the establishment at 8699 S. Good Harbor Trail since May 2006. Formerly the Cedar Rustic Inn, it became Big Cat Brewing Co. in the winter of 2015, through the transition from restaurant to brewpub began three years earlier.
Aaron Ackley said Big Cat Brewing did the bulk of its business from June through September under normal circumstances. As it said in the Facebook post, there was "no guarantee of being able to open at full capacity this summer."
Big Cat Brewing had a dozen employees when the business closed in mid-March. Aaron Ackley said he had double that number of employees during peak times.
"We are so very grateful for your patronage over the years and also for the terrific relationships we have formed with customers and employees," the Facebook post from Big Cat Brewing stated.
Customers responded with a flood of comments under the announcement. The Ackleys responded to most.
"I’m so sad that this loss has come upon you," a post from Lisa Wamsley read. "You have been a staple in the county for so long. I’ve enjoyed many hours inside and out at your place, and I’m very grateful for the good food and the opportunity for good company and conversation."
Aaron Ackley said he and Nikki will take this time to "reinvent ourselves." The Facebook post mentioned "designing a plan to re-purpose our building in order to keep it."
