Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle's Momentum '22 special publication. For more stories from northern Michigan's economic engine, click here to read Momentum in its entirety online.
MANISTEE — No doubt Lord Harold Samuel, a 20th century British real estate mogul, might be inspired to repeat a three-word phrase generally attributed to him if he sat outside the North Channel Brewing Company in downtown Manistee.
“Location, location, location,” he is said to have uttered when asked what three things matter in property.
Whether wisdom or whimsy — or both — Samuel’s response has since been the selling point of untold numbers property selections and sales all around the world — both residential and business — and as for the North Channel Brewing Company, the latter choice of “location, location, location” couldn’t be more accurate.
Just a few steps from the Manistee River Channel, patrons can watch a 600-foot long freighter putter along at walking speed from Lake Michigan to where it will unload cargo at its foundry destination on Lake Manistee. Just over the drawbridge is the mile-long river walk, and a few steps beyond that is River Street, the main artery that runs through the heart of the city that is lined with restaurants, bars, curiosity and antique shops, a movie theater and other businesses.
“We’re right on the river, right at the end of the bridge, so when the (freighter) boats come in you hear them, you see them,” said Jamie Smith, manager of the business. “It’s just a good place to work.”
Open four years now, the North Channel Brewing Company has developed a strong base of customers who have an appreciation for the brewery’s selection of crafted beers, other spirits, and menu selections.
“We’ll have a good year, yeah we will,” Smith said of the coming seasons. “Last year, as soon as the restrictions were lifted, we were packed — and this year it’s going to be even better. We can hold 84 on one side and 74 on the other, so that’s quite a few. What I like about this area is that right now we’re the only brewery in Manistee Township and it is unique.”
Not only has the business enjoyed a loyal customer base during its infancy, but it has managed to maintain an appreciative employee core, too, even during the pandemic.
“A lot of our employees have been here most of the time (since we’ve been open),” said Smith. “They came in during COVID, they did to-go orders, they did whatever had to be done. The business is family owned and they’re great.
“(We) sell to local beverage companies, and of course, right out here, too. We have a bunch of different beers. We have ciders that we flavor — ciders are very popular right now, and they are gluten free, people like that, it’s a huge thing. Seltzer and cider are our two gluten-free options.”
Supply issues
While the pandemic did slow business inside the restaurant/brewery last year — just as it did with most businesses throughout the country — COVID did not manage to close it down completely.
“I think, finally, (we are turning the corner on the pandemic),” she said. “We’re starting to pick up a little bit more. The whole time during the pandemic we sold beer, but the restaurant part of it was a little slow. We basically shut down for a bit during the pandemic, but our beer distributing side picked up.”
When the supply and demand of products crippled many businesses coast to coast, the North Channel Brewing Company felt the pinch, too. At least part of it — the brewery kept pumping out its beverage products, but the restaurant side of things took a hit. Even today, it continues to have difficulty getting “the little things … like packaging stuff — to-go boxes — it’s the little things that we can’t get,” said Smith.
“On the beer side, yes, but for the restaurant side, no,” said Smith. “There’s (still) a lot of stuff they’re out of that we can’t order yet, so we just work with what we have. Prices jumped up, too, so we changed the menus when we needed to.”
Workforce
Currently, said Smith, two employees work in the brewery.
“Out front (in the restaurant) we probably have nine and in the kitchen seven,” she said. “(Come summertime), I’ll probably need six more servers, a couple more bartenders and in our kitchen, maybe five more people.”
But there could be a problem in hiring those workers if a pandemic-related trend continues with a would-be work force.
“Nobody is applying right now, nobody wants to work,” said Smith. “I don’t know what it is, I don’t know where they all went. I don’t know if people just don’t want to work in the restaurant industry.
“But, we haven’t had to close down and a big reason is that that is because the beer side of it is holding the whole place up right now. That part has been good. Maybe during the height of the pandemic they might have had issues getting some of the hops, but never to anything where it stopped us from brewing.”
Smith said the business is also making plans to add to its meal selections in the coming weeks as a way to entice more customers.
“We’re changing our menu in May,” she said. “It’ll be all new, a lot of fresh foods — local stuff. There will be more items, a lot of homemade stuff. We have a new chef coming in. Our (meals have) been a bit limited and part of that is because of the pandemic and finding employees. You know, you gotta’ do what you gotta’ do.”
If the pandemic is at least in the rearview mirror as many suggest, that doesn’t mean the road ahead isn’t cluttered with health-related potholes and financial roadblocks for private citizens and businesses, alike.
COVID still threatens us. Supply chain issues are still very real. Products that were on store shelves yesterday have those same shelves empty today. And so it goes, or doesn’t.
Bottlenecks
For the Grand Traverse Distillery, getting glass containers to hold their spirits continues to be a bottleneck — figuratively and literally.
“Absolutely (there are bottlenecks now),” said Mike Brunner, director of retail sales at the Traverse City-based distillery. “Right now, the biggest thing is glass, finding glass or finding containers to put (our products into). The supply chain is definitely disrupted and you have to adjust your tactics to make sure that you have the supplies to keep your business running — that is a challenge.
“Most of the glass in this country comes from overseas. A lot of it comes from China, some of it comes from France, there’s other major suppliers, but there’s very little glass production in the United States. It has to come off of cargo ships and that’s where the distributions in the supply chain are showing themselves the most.
“Getting a product in from overseas, to then to get into the process of making it ready for us to put our labeling, and stenciling that takes place at a couple different states in the country, and then when it finally comes to us we put our final product label on it here at the distillery, before we put our product into it,” said Brunner.
“But the biggest disruption is getting the glass into the country and into the supply chain, and the right type of glass. There’s a bunch of different bottles but we have one that we use and so we have to have that exact same bottle for batch after batch after batch of product.”
The Grand Traverse Distillery opened in 2005 as northern Michigan’s first craft distillery. Using only local grains “from farms just a few miles down the road, workers distill, age and bottle every spirit — vodka, gins, whiskey, rum, bourbon and more — that carries the company’s name.
Answering the call
And when called on to answer the country’s call — and similar ones to pause their operations and instead produce sanitizers to help fight the ever-exploding number of COVID-related cases, Brunner and his coworkers responded with a feverish commitment.
“Our biggest shift (during the pandemic) was when the government request came for us to make (hand) sanitizer,” he said. “We used our storage of weak ethanol that was targeted to be weak vodka, and we put that into our sanitizers. Eventually, we were able to bring alcohol from other sources that could be converted to sanitizer, and that took the load off our stores of vodka to make sanitizer out of.
“After that, once the big push for hand sanitizer was put into the background, then we got right back to making our spirits and we haven’t stopped since. But the initial shift over to the sanitizer made us hesitate a little — made us stutter-step a little bit — and then we got our feet underneath us and now it’s back to business, as usual.
“It’s not that the workload lightened, it’s just sort of shifted and then it shifted back to us doing what we do best and to doing what we love to do — and that’s making spirits,” he said. “But when people were in need of sanitizer and if you can make it, that’s what you do.
Brunner said “this time of the year” his company employs about 25 workers. The number swells to about twice that during busy summer months when the area becomes saturated with tourists. The business has five tasting rooms, one in Frankenmuth, one in Leland, two in Traverse City, and one in Mackinaw City. They hire some seasonal employees for the tasting rooms.
“I’d just like to thank everybody who purchased our product and we’re going to continue to put out very high-quality spirits made from northern Michigan grain, right here in Traverse City,” he said.
