FRANKFORT — Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital officials are looking for another organization to do the heavy lifting on the Betsie Hosick Health and Fitness Center in Frankfort.
The Munson Healthcare facility, 102 Airport Road, was recently listed for sale with Traverse City commercial Realtor Three West, LLC. The health and fitness center is just south of Frankfort Highway and just north of Frankfort Dow Memorial Airport.
The center has been a part of hospital operations for nearly 15 years, according to a release from Munson Healthcare.
It “has grown in membership and transitioned from a traditional gym to a place for wellness classes, cardiovascular fitness, and movement and balance training,” according to the release.
With Munson Healthcare updating its post-pandemic strategic direction, it decided to put the fitness center up for sale.
“As we navigate the ever-changing environment of the healthcare industry, we must scrutinize and carefully consider how and where we invest our limited dollars,” Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital Interim CEO Kelly Tomaszewski said in the release. “We are seeking to hand off the business, but will continue to partner with the fitness center to supplement offerings.”
Three West Owner/Broker Kevin Endres said the property has already garnered attention in the short time it has been on the market.
“The health and well-being of Frankfort and the surrounding communities is vital, and we believe that partnering with an organization dedicated to wellness will bring additional and enhanced activities and programming to our area,” Tomaszewski said in the release.
Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital’s Community Health Council, Foundation Board and the Betsie Hosick Health and Fitness Center in Frankfort were notified of the decision to sell the fitness center.
Tomaszewski said the hospital “will work to negotiate a favorable arrangement with new owners that maintains current membership rates and benefits during the transition period.”
