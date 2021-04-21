WARREN — Northern Michigan-based companies are among the 2021 “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” in West Michigan.
The National Association of Business Resources compiles the list every year.
The annual event “identifies and honors organizations throughout the nation that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment,” according to the NABR website.
“New to the NABR’s inquiries into employer practices this year was how they managed their workforces in the midst of a pandemic,” according to a release from Forest Area Credit Union, one of the region businesses to make the list.
Companies based in, or with offices in the region, to make the list of the “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” in Western Michigan included 4Front Credit Union, Crystal Mountain Resort, Feyen Zylstra, Fleis & Vandenbrink Engineering, Inc., Forest Area Federal Credit Union, Greenleaf Trust, KSS Enterprises, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, Pella Windows and Doors by Horne, Plante Moran, Rehmann, SpartanNash, Star Truck Rentals and Windemuller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.