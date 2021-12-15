WARREN — Several companies with locations in the region were named winners of the Michigan Best and Brightest in Wellness for 2021 by the National Association for Business Resources.
The program recognizes “companies that promote employee well-being, worksite health and wellness,” according to a release.
The annual list includes six Elite Wellness Winners and three Elite Winners.
Named as Elite Wellness Winners by headquarters and category were DTE, Detroit (Culture and Environment); the Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, Detroit (Faith-based); Rhonda Walker Foundation, Detroit (Philanthropic); Keith Elementary School, Walled Lake (School); Hylant, Troy (Wellness Benefit Consultant); and Manifest Life Counseling, Saginaw (Wellness Provider to Individuals). Elite Winners deemed to be Best of the Best were ranked by size and included Rocket Mortgage, Detroit; Consumers Credit Union, Kalamazoo; and BizStream, Allendale.
Also making the list with ties to the region were: 44North, Cadillac; Greenleaf Trust; Lake Michigan Credit Union; Lighthouse: An Alera Group Company, Empire; MSU Federal Credit Union; Rehmann; and SpartanNash.
Companies were evaluated by Birmingham-based SynBella.
Companies were “examined for quantitative and qualitative data and scored on a point system based upon criteria to benchmark and improve wellness program effectiveness,” according to a release.
MSU Federal Credit Union reported it made the wellness list for the ninth consecutive yea.
“The Best and Brightest in Wellness award recognizes innovative organizations and celebrates quality and excellence in health awareness,” MSUFCU Chief Human Resources Officer Silvia Dimma said in the release. “We promote a culture of wellness by creating, implementing, and evaluating efforts in employee wellness to make our Credit Union and the community healthier.”
The complete list of winners is available at https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/2021-michigans-best-and-brightest-in-wellness/winners/.
