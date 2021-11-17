TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State University Associate Director Patrick Cudney has been appointed director of government and stakeholder relations for MSU’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, MSU AgBioResearch and MSU Extension.
Cudney, 50, will begin his new job on Jan. 1.
“It’s a different role, working in a space that I’ve worked in a long time,” he said.
He won’t move far. His new office will be in the same building as the office he has occupied since 2014, the Justin S. Morrill Hall of Agriculture on MSU’s East Lansing campus.
“I’m excited to be able to use my over a quarter of a century of applied practical experience out in the field, where we’ve used the integration of evidence-based and research-based content and Extension education,” said Cudney. “I understand very well the land grant university mission and how it plays out to the benefit of our communities across state.”
Cudney began his career with MSU Extension 25 years ago as a 4-H agent in Benzie County. He since has taken on progressively larger leadership roles.
“Patrick is very familiar with MSU AgBioResearch programs both on campus and at our 15 centers around the state,” Doug Buhler, director of MSU AgBioResearch, said in a release announcing the appointment. “He is well-versed in articulating how that research impacts both farmers and consumers throughout the state.”
Cudney grew up in Benzie County and graduated from Benzie Central High School. He earned a degree from Central Michigan University, then returned to northwest Lower Michigan to work for MSU Extension in Traverse City, where he spent the first 18 years of his career.
He moved to the Lansing area in 2014 when he was promoted to associate director for MSU Extension.
His long experience in northern Michigan led to his latest job change.
“Patrick’s background in MSU Extension has taken him throughout the state where he helped ensure that MSU’s programs were implemented into the kind of transformational education that residents across all 83 counties need,” Kelly Millenbah, interim dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said in the release. “Our research and educational opportunities through outreach and engagement make this college unique. Patrick understands that and enjoys working with people to tell those stories.”
Cudney will serve as a liaison between the university and the Michigan legislature and state departments as he develops and maintains collaborative relationships with stakeholders in food, agriculture and natural resource sectors.
“I’ve worked in a variety of ways doing stakeholder relations for many years,” said Cudney. “My role now for the college expands beyond MSU Extension. It includes our investments in AgBioResearch and also in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“The majority of the funds that come to the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources are a separate appropriation from the state’s legislature in support of our work in research and Extension education across the state. That’s a key role of mine, of working with our elected officials and our key stakeholders in securing that investment,” he said.
“I’m very much looking forward to working in a more formal way in government and stakeholder relations. We have a great story to tell historically, and we have an exciting story to tell moving forward.”
MSU Extension Director Quentin Tyler said Cudney will be missed on his executive leadership team, but he’s glad they’ll continue to work together.
“Nobody knows MSU Extension better than Patrick,” Tyler said in the release. “He doesn’t see the college, AgBioResearch and MSU Extension as three different entities. He understands how the three are intertwined, and how that relationship makes a difference in this state and across the country.”
