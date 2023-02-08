BENZONIA — A housing and legislative panel as well as broadband, water and master plan updates are part of a busy agenda at the 2023 Benzie Chamber Summit.
The “State of Benzie” event is Feb. 13 at the Mills Community House, located at 891 Michigan Ave. in Benzonia. The summit begins with a networking continental breakfast at 9 a.m. and concludes at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. RSVPs are recommended, according to a release from the Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce. Register for the event at https://benzie.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/16452.
The 2023 Benzie Chamber Summit is also available virtually via a Zoom webinar. Links will be emailed to registered attendees prior to the event.
Following the breakfast sponsored by Honor Bank, the “State of Benzie” event begins at 9:30 a.m. with opening remarks from Chamber Director Michelle Barefoot.
The legislative panel is scheduled to begin at 9:35 a.m. and features Representative John Roth (R-Interlochen), Representative Betsy Coffia (D-Traverse City) and Senator Jon Bumstead (R-North Muskegon). Bill Kennis, Advocacy & Awareness Council Committee Chairman, will moderate the panel.
A housing panel is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. The panel features Housing North Executive Director Yarrow Brown; Tim Jones of the Frankfort Area Community Land Trust; Jay White of the Frankfort Housing Commission; William Merry of Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County; and Homestretch Housing Executive Director Jon Stimson. Moderating is Advocates of Benzie County Director Jack Harnish.
The Feb. 13 event also features presentations from Benzie County Economic Development and Brownfield Redevelopment, Traverse City Tourism and updates on broadband, water plan and master plan.
A Frankfort-Elberta Chamber of Commerce Update from Board Chairman Andrew Johnson is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. followed by a Benzie Area Chamber of Commerce update from Board Chairperson Mercedes Michalowski at 11:50 a.m.
Closing remarks from Kennis are scheduled for 11:55 a.m.
A networking lunch sponsored by Cherryland Electric Cooperative is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information on the event, visit https://business.benzie.org/events/details/benzie-chamber-summit-16452.
