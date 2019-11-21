BENZONIA — The Benzie County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday named Rick Coates as executive director.
Benzie Chamber Board Chairperson Blake Brooks made the announcement during Thursday’s Business After Hours event at Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville.
“Even though I’m officially starting January 6, I actually start tonight,” Coates said. “I’m going on a listening tour of the county, meeting with business leaders, chamber members, community leaders, to really hear what sort of direction, and what sort of things they feel are the priorities for the chamber.”
He plans to attend a variety of meetings during the next few weeks. His first listening stop was Thursday at the chamber’s November After Hours event.
“The best thing you can do when you’re starting a new position, especially something like this, is listen to a lot of people, so that’s what I’m committed to do,” he said.
Coates’ background includes more than 35 years as a journalist, writer and media personality.
He previously served as an executive director, at the Northwestern Michigan Fair and at the Leelanau Peninsula Vintners Association; and as a general manager and food & beverage director in the golf industry. He also has also worked in the marketing and public relations fields, and as a social media strategist. He was contributing editor to Northern Express for 22 years. He believes two particular segments of his experience help equip him to lead the chamber.
“My media background is one — I’ll basically be the primary spokesperson for the Benzie business community,” he said. “Also, my work for the Leelanau Peninsula Vintners Association, because that was like a chamber for the wine industry. Those skill sets will lend themselves quite nicely to what I need to accomplish with the chamber.”
Coates said he is well acquainted with Benzie County.
“I’m very familiar from several different fronts,” he said. “One is my work as a journalist. I wrote a lot about businesses, the agricultural community in Benzie, locally for both the Northern Express and the Record-Eagle ... way back in the 90s.”
“I’ve been a regular visitor to Benzie County. It’s been one of my favorite personal destinations year-round,” said Coates. “I do a lot of kayaking in Benzie, I do a lot of fly fishing in Benzie County. And my family — our two favorite beaches are in Benzie County.”
Coates and his wife Caroline have been married for 32 years and have two adult children.
The chamber’s top position has been vacant since Mary Carroll resigned this summer. She had led both Benzie chamber and the Benzie County Visitors Bureau, a dual job she had held since 2007. Chamber board member Bill Kennis said Coates will work only for the chamber.
Coates plans to taper off his Coates Creative social media and public relations strategy business as he transitions into the chamber position.
