BEULAH — The Benzie Transportation Authority was part of two Michigan Department of Transportation projects to receive funding from the Federal Transit Administration last week.
Benzie Bus submitted a little more than $700,000 in grant applications, according to Benzie Bus Executive Director Bill Kennis. The funding will go to a “garage facility with electric charging stations, public charging stations and three E-vehicles,” Kennis said.
“We are the only ones to specifically apply for both grants and receive both grants,” Kennis said.
The Michigan Department of Transportation received a total of $13,590,831 in federal funding.
Of that FTA funding, $6,199,631 will go toward an MDOT project “to purchase transit vehicles for rural transit agencies across the state,” according to the release. “The new vehicles will allow the agencies to replace aging vehicles and expand their fleets, resulting in enhanced safety and service reliability for riders.”
MDOT directed $7,391,200 to four specific rural transit providers “for rehabilitating and expanding bus terminals,” according to the release. The four providers were the Benzie Transportation Authority, the City of Alma, the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority and the Thunder Bay Transportation Authority.
“We are grateful for these grants that will keep Benzie Bus on the leading edge of efficiency and with cleaner powered buses for our community,” Kennis said in an email.
The funding for MDOT came from the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Programs. More information about programs is available at www.transit.dot.gov/bus-program.
“Public transportation provides a lifeline for many people to make sure they can get to their jobs, doctor appointments, and grocery stores,” Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) said in the release. “This funding will make sure that our transportation agencies can continue to provide these vital services, especially for those living in our small towns and rural communities.”
“Michiganders across our state rely on safe, reliable transit to get to work, school and travel around their communities,” Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) said in the release. “These grants will allow rural communities to upgrade aging buses and improve bus facilities, which will enhance safety and service for riders.”
