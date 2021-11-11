COMSTOCK — Bell’s Brewery has been sold to Australian brewer Lion, which owns Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing.
Bell’s Brewery founder Larry Bell announced the deal Wednesday, when he also announced his retirement from the company. Lion acquired Colorado’s New Belgium Brewing in 2019.
“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” Bell said in a release. “From our wonderful fans, to the amazing team that has helped share our beer with the world, to the ways we’ve been able to invest in causes we believe in – this has been an absolutely incredible journey.”
“This decision ultimately came down to two determining factors,” Bell said. “First, the folks at New Belgium share our ironclad commitment to the craft of brewing and the community-first way we’ve built our business. Second, this was the right time. I’ve been doing this for more than 36 years and recently battled some serious health issues. I want everyone who loves this company like I do to know we have found a partner that truly values our incredible beer, our culture, and the importance of our roots here in Michigan.”
New Belgium produces Voodoo Ranger, Fat Tire and other brews. Bell’s produces Two Hearted Ale, Oberon Ale and other beers.
Lion said it is committed to ongoing operations of Bell’s in Comstock and Upper Hand Brewery in Escanaba. After the sale closes in a few months, beer drinkers should expect no changes to Bell’s current beers, according to the release. Bell’s Executive Vice President Carrie Yunker will continue to lead day-to-day operations for the brand.
Bell’s Brewery, Inc. began in 1985 in Kalamazoo. It now is one of the largest craft breweries in America, distributing to 43 states, in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington D.C.
