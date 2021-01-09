BELLAIRE — Add Bellaire to the mix.
Similar to programs in Traverse City and Mancelona, the Bellaire Chamber of Commerce is launching a new program. Bellaire Chamber Bucks are gift certificates good at a number of participating businesses.
Bellaire Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sue Palmisano said the organization does not make money off the program.
“It’s a service for the community and for our members,” Palmisano said.
Palmisano said the initial launch will pump $12,000 into the community. She said a donation from Consumers Energy and 4Front Credit Union made the program possible.
Bellaire Chamber Bucks will go on sale Jan. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hello Vino, located at 122 N. Bridge St.
Two-for-one Chamber Bucks will be offered during the initial two days of the sale. There is a limit of $50 per person. Purchases of Bellaire Chamber Bucks must be done in-person and can’t be mailed.
Chamber Bucks will be available while supplies last.
“They’ll go fast,” Palmisano said.
A list of participating businesses is available at https://tinyurl.com/BellaireChamberBucks. Palmisano said those not participating in the new program need to “opt out.” She advised checking with a business in advance to determine if they are participating.
Palmisano said she’s looking forward to the launch of the program.
“We’re excited,” she said. “It’s good for our local community. Keep our local businesses afloat during the winter months.”
More information on the program is available from the Bellaire Chamber at www.bellairechamber.org or (231) 533-6023.
