TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Beer Week begins Nov. 12 and runs through Nov. 19.
The self-guided tour of regional breweries and restaurants uses a mobile “passport” (text and email sent to your smartphone) that lists locations and incentives offered. Twenty-one businesses in Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties have signed up to participate in this year’s event.
Some breweries will offer discounts on beer and food.
Customers will have a chance to earn a “My Hoppy Place” T-shirt from Traverse City Tourism when they visit at least five participating breweries during the week. Participants can keep track of sites they’ve visited by using their phone’s GPS.
Visitors staying at select hotels will be in the running to win a beer-themed weekend in Traverse City that includes a $200 hotel voucher and other beer-related gifts.
“Traverse City was voted as one of the best small-town brewery scenes in the country by USA Today readers,” Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach said in a release.
“Beer Week allows the brewers a chance to show off their creativity and spend time with customers to explain the passion that goes into their craft brews.”
Get the Beer Week passport at bit.ly/3lco0AQ. More information about the event is available at https://www.traversecity.com/tcbw/.
Participating businesses include:
- Acoustic Taproom, 119 N. Maple, Traverse City.
- Blue Tractor Barbeque, 423 S. Union St., Traverse City.
- Brewery Terra Firma, 2959 Hartman Road, Traverse City.
- Earthen Ales, 1371 Gray Drive, Traverse City.
- Firefly Kitchen and Bars, 310 Cass St., Traverse City.
- Fresh Coast Beer Works, 120 S. Park St., Traverse City.
- Hofbrau Steak House & American Grille, 2784 M-137, Interlochen.
- Jolly Pumpkin Restaurant & Brewery, 13512 Peninsula Drive, Traverse City.
- Mackinaw Brewing Company, 161 E. Front St., Traverse City.
- Middlecoast Brewing Company, 329 E. State St., Traverse City.
- North Peak Brewing Company, 400 W. Front St., Traverse City.
- Rare Bird Brewpub, 229 Lake Ave., Traverse City.
- Reflect Bistro, 255 Munson Ave., Traverse City.
- Right Brain Brewery, 225 E. 16th St., Traverse City.
- St. Ambrose Cellars, 841 S. Pioneer Road, Beulah.
- Stone Hound Brewing Co., 3593 Bunker Hill Road, Williamsburg.
- Stormcloud Brewing Company, 303 Main St., Frankfort.
- Tandem Ciders, 2055 N. Setterbo Road, Suttons Bay.
- The Workshop Brewing Company, 221 Garland St., Traverse City.
- Thistle Pub and Grille at Crystal Mountain, 12500 Crystal Mountain Drive, Thompsonville.
- Two K Farms, 3872 SW Bay Shore Drive, Suttons Bay.
