LANSING — Tickets for the Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m.
The Spring Beer Festival, a new addition to the Brewers Guild lineup, is May 16 from 1-6 p.m. at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City. Home to the Traverse City Pit Spitters, the park is located at 333 Stadium Drive (U.S. 31 South).
Tickets are on sale online at www.MiBeer.com. Presale tickets for Brewers Guild Enthusiast Members begin at midnight on March 3 and end on midnight March 4.
The rest of the Michigan Brewers Guild 2020 festival schedule includes:
- Summer Beer Festival: July 24-25 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti. General admission tickets go on sale April 30 at 10 a.m.
- U.P. Fall Beer Festival: Sept. 12 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette. General admission tickets go on sale June 25 at 10 a.m.
- Detroit Fall Beer Festival: Oct. 24 at Eastern Market in Detroit. General admission tickets go on sale Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.
More information about the festival schedule is available at www.MiBeer.com/events.
Formed in 1997, the Guild held its first festival in July 1998. The Guild has more than 290 member breweries.
