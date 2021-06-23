LANSING — The third attempt may be the charm after two years of effort to host a Michigan Brewers Guild event in Traverse City.
The inaugural Spring Beer Festival at Turtle Creek Stadium had been scheduled for May 16, 2020, but was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Spring Beer Festival — on the calendar for May 8, 2021 — was canceled in mid-March for the same reason.
The Michigan Brewers Guild hopes the third time is a go when it brings the “Michigan August Beer Festival — North” to Traverse City on Aug. 28. Turtle Creek Stadium, home to the Traverse City Pit Spitters, is again scheduled to host the event.
“Our plan is to do it in the spring,” Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham said. “We’ve tried that twice. This is our alternate plan.
“We’re excited to have it and I think the community there is ready for it.”
The Traverse City event is the middle of three Brewers Guild festivals scheduled across August and September.
“We are happy and excited for the opportunity to get back to Michigan Brewers Guild beer festivals and look forward to seeing people in person,” Graham said in a release.
Advance tickets to the event cost $50 and go on sale June 24 at 10 a.m. Enthusiast Member Pre-Sale tickets opened June 22 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.MiBeer.com.
Tickets are $55 per person the day of the event.
Designated driver tickets are $10.
The August Beer Festival — North runs from 1-6 p.m. for general admission patrons. Gates open at noon for a VIP hour for Brewers Guild Enthusiast Members.
The Michigan Brewers Guild also announced tickets would go on sale June 24 for two other Beer Festivals. Ticket prices are the same as in Traverse City: $50 per person in advance ($55 the day of the event) with Designated Driver tickets for $10.
General admission for the other two festivals is also from 1-6 p.m., with gates opening at noon for Enthusiast Members. Michigan Brewers Guild Enthusiast membership is $35 a year.
The “Michigan August Beer Festival — South” is scheduled for Aug. 14 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, home of the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Class A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.
The U.P. Fall Beer Festival is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.
“We are currently working on logistics and safety protocols with our partners at the West Michigan Whitecaps and Traverse City Pit Spitters, which gives us the added benefit of their infrastructure and experience with their own events,” Scott Graham said in the release of the two August events.
While Scott Graham shares a surname with Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham, the two are not related.
“It’s a total coincidence,” Scott Graham said.
The Michigan Brewers Guild began in 1997 and represents nearly 300 member breweries, according to the release. The organization launched Michigan’s Great Beer State podcast in 2020, which features interviews with people in the industry.
Michigan’s brewing industry is responsible for more than 21,000 full-time jobs and generates $914 million in labor income. The state’s brewing industry has “a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion,” according to the release.
Michigan ranked sixth in the country with 398 craft breweries in 2020, according to www.statista.com.
California had 958 breweries in 2020, more than double those of New York (460), according to the website. Pennsylvania was third with 444.
, followed by Colorado (433) and Washington (428). Florida (368), Texas (364), North Carolina (359) and Ohio (339) rank behind Michigan and round out the top 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.