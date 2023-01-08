TRAVERSE CITY — The fun never stops at a place selling trading card and board games.
And it won’t.
A long-time customer has purchased The Fun Factory from long-time owner David Beaubien.
Lee Moerland bought the game and trading card store in the Colonial Square Mall in a deal that closed on Jan. 3. Located at 1043 W. South Airport Road, The Fun Factory is also a host to game play and tournaments like Magic The Gathering and Yu-Gi-Oh!
Moerland is ready to keep things rolling as it has been since Beaubien began the business in 1994.
“Dave’s been doing it for a long time,” Moerland said Thursday afternoon. “The formula has worked, so why change the formula? I’m going to keep the store the way it is and have fun.”
Moerland intends to add an online presence at The Fun Factory and expand the store’s social media reach. The 1-9 p.m. store hours Tuesday through Saturday will remain, as well tournament play.
The competitive deck-building games play may also have a familiar face in the near future.
“I’m going to be playing tournaments against my customers,” Beaubien said with a laugh. “They all want to kick my butt and I’m sure they will.”
Beaubien said he’s ready to be on the other side of the counter for the first time since 1994. The store — which used to specialize in sports cards and have video and pinball games — spent its first 10 years on Union Street before settling into its current location at the eastern-most end of Colonial Square Mall.
“It’s a long time,” Beaubien said. “Twenty-eight years I’ve been doing it. It’s called retiring and I’m tired. I haven’t had a vacation here except when I had a heart attack and had three months off.
“It’s been good. The biggest thing is how much I enjoy my customers, some of them I’ve known since 1997 or 1996. When I started selling Magic, that’s when I got all my people.”
Beaubien went to a back room at The Fun Factory and came out with a Collectors Card Album filled with Polaroid pictures. It’s mostly of Magic tournament champions with a sprinkling of snap shots from burger runs and other fun-filled times.
“This is my family,” Beaubien said of the album. Dates in the book started on Jan. 5, 1997 and ran through Jan. 7, 2009 “until I couldn’t get film any more, then I stopped.”
Beaubien never stopped liking to hang out with his customers through.
“A lot of people don’t think I’m 72 (years old),” Beaubien said with a mixture of honesty and humor. “I rest my case. It did keep me young hanging around with all the young people. I’m always the youngest one here.”
Beaubien said his last day working at the store was Dec. 30. He said the calls and visits from a lot of old customers made his day.
By that time Beaubien had already sold the business to one of his former customers. Moerland said he’s been visiting the store since he moved to the area in the mid- to late 1990s.
“This was the first, and at the time, only place to buy cards,” Moerland said. “It wasn’t just Magic.”
Alex MacKenzie, commercial broker with Coldwell Banker Schmidt and a certified public accountant, handled the transaction and told a similar tale. The business was listed starting on Feb. 21, 2022 for $90,000 plus the inventory.
MacKenzie said he remembers purchasing Pokemon cards at The Fun Factory when he was around 12 years old.
“I did, back in the day,” MacKenzie said. “My mom would take me there and that’s where I would spend my allowance.”
While Moerland described himself as more of a casual than a tournament player, he would continue to visit.
“Since college I would stop once or twice a month and pick up a board game and say hi to Dave,” Moerland said. “What got my interest in getting the shop was for years I’ve been vending comics and other collectible items.”
Moerland said he and his brother-in-law have had a booth at Cherry Capital Comic Con for years under different names. Moerland said his wife, Kimberly, was the one that gave him a nudge to pursue store ownership when he told her Beaubien had the store for sale.
“I made a joke and it turned into something serious,” he said.
When Beaubien moved The Fun Factory to South Airport Road, there were video games and pinball machines along the wall and a space for comic books, even though most of the sports cards for sale were gone.
“As time went on I needed more room for board games,” the former owner said. “I could sell two board games and make more money than video games made in a whole month.”The popularity of Pokémon, Magic and Yu-Gi-Oh! pushed all the video games and pinball machines aside for good.
And even though Covid put a hurt on live tournaments, it changed the business of everything else. Beaubien said The Fun Factory was closed for seven weeks in 2020 and trimmed daily opening hours to six.
“I still had my best year ever,” he said. “Then in 2021 my sales about doubled from that year.
“Everybody was stuck at home, what are you going to do?,” Beaubien added, gesturing around the shelves of product in the store. “I have the perfect solution.”
While he will miss seeing his family at The Fun Factory daily, Beaubien said it’s time to spend more time with his other one.
Dave said that his wife Keeta retired in April and he already has plans to extend their garden. He also has plans to fix up the basement to house a couple of dozen guitars and even more albums.
“I want to make a man cave for myself, then I’ll made a she shed for her,” Beaubien joked.
After a two-week transition period at The Fun Factory, the self-taught guitar player also plans to hold some jam sessions with friends.
That should still leave time for a few Magic tournaments or a game of Catan at The Fun Factory.
