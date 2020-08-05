BENZONIA — The Benzie County Area Convention and Visitors Bureau was left with funds after deciding to partner with Traverse City Tourism in March.
The BCACVB wanted to keep the money in the county and didn’t need to look far to find some similar organizations. The BCACVB gifted $200,000 to the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce and the Frankfort-Elberta Area Chamber of Commerce, according to a release.
With the Benzie County properties now part of TC Tourism, the BCACVB last week released most of its remaining funds to the two chambers. The funds remaining were from hotel room assessments.
“We’re thrilled to put these tourism dollars back into Benzie County,” BCACVB board chair Judy Remmert said in the release. “Doing so continues our mission to promote the travel and tourism business, as well as to support the communities that make Benzie such a great place ...”
According to the release, the Benzie County Area CVB could only make distributions to a 501©(6) non-profit with a similar mission. Both chambers fulfilled both legal requirements.
“We plan to invest in enhancing our ability to digitally promote our community, specifically targeting those looking to visit during the fall, winter and spring,” Frankfort-Elberta Chamber President Andrew Johnson said in the release. “We feel that growing these ‘shoulder’ seasons will strengthen our member businesses and the community as a whole.”
A statement from the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce added the funding “will enhance our ability to support tourism and our business community, especially during these challenging times.”
The 22 lodging properties comprising the BCACVB voted and began paying a 5 percent assessment on room charges to Traverse City Tourism.
“Traverse City Tourism is a recognizable brand throughout the world,” Remmert said in the March release. “As a rural area, we’ve done very well marketing statewide and to neighboring states, but now we will have the opportunity to market Benzie County nationally and internationally.”
“The full marketing responsibilities for Benzie County now have been handed over to Traverse City Tourism,” TC Tourism president and CEO Trevor Tkach told the Record-Eagle in February. “Some opportunities started to bubble up over the past year, and there was interest among hoteliers in Benzie County to take a look at Traverse City Tourism as a possible marketing arm for their county.”
Traverse City Tourism already serves lodging properties in Antrim, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties.
Remaining funds at BCACVB after the $200,000 will be allocated “toward a Benzie-specific campaign to be run by Traverse City Tourism for the 2021 travel year,” according to the release.
“Regional partnerships, like the one we’ve formed with Traverse City Tourism, lift up all of northern Michigan as we work to rebuild our economies,”said Remmert, the owner of The Hotel Frankfort & Restaurant, in the release.
