From Staff Reports
GRAND RAPIDS — June is National Homeownership Month and the Better Business Bureau is reminding those having repair or renovations made that research is a valuable tool.
Michiganders reported losing more than $83,000 to home improvement scams in the first part of 2023, according to a recent release from the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. Home improvement fraud is one of the top five riskiest scam types, according to the BBB 2022 Scam Tracker Risk Report.
“These scammers are often found through door-to-door visits or social media advertisements,” the release said. “They offer quick, low-cost repairs, then take the money and run. Some do shoddy work or don’t finish the project, or find issues to convince the homeowner the project will cost more.”
Homeowners are advised by the BBB to be most vigilant following a storm.
Research could be the most valuable tool for any homeowner looking to have repairs or renovations performed by a contractor.
The BBB release referenced a Portage man looking to add heated flooring on a new home addition. After providing the contractor a down payment for supplies, the man arrived four months later to do the work.
“The consumer says there were multiple issues with the initial installation and after multiple attempts to fix it, and additional payments from the consumer, the floor system still wasn’t correct,” the release said. The homeowner was forced to hire another company to redo the entire project, which ran the total cost to $15,000, according to the release.
The original contractor did not have any licenses to do the work.
BBB offers the following tips for homeowners:
- Do your research. Search a contractor’s business profile at BBB.org for information, history of complaints, read verified reviews and see if they are an accredited business. Ask the company if employees and sub-contractors undergo background checks.
- Understand license requirements. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs requires licenses for a variety of work. BBB Accredited Businesses have their licenses verified.
- Ask for recent local references.
- Get multiple quotes. Get at least three quotes from different businesses and make sure all bids consider the same set of criteria. Be wary if one bid is significantly lower.
- Get it in writing. Always get estimates in writing and never let any work begin without a written and signed contract.
- Never pay in full up front and do not pay cash. Try to write a check to a company or use a credit card.
- Get a receipt.
- Keep your contract for future reference or if any questions arise after the project is completed.
More information is available at BBB.org/HomeHQ. Accredited businesses are available at BBB.org.
