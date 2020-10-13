GRAND RAPIDS — The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more people ordering from Amazon.
With the sale for Amazon Prime Day scheduled for Oct. 13-14, the Better Business Bureau Western Michigan is warning consumers of phone scams.
According to a release from the BBB, “con artists are posing as Amazon employees, calling people and claiming to need information about their account.” The release added that some scammers are spoofing BBB phone numbers.
The BBB said a recorded message claiming to be from Amazon “ranges from a fraudulent charge on your Prime card to a lost or damaged package to an unfulfilled order for an iPhone.” Consumers are warned to not give personal information over the phone such as credit card and Amazon account log-in.
Some scammers even seek remote access to the consumer’s computer, the release added.
“Consumers need to use caution when they receive phone calls asking for personal or account information,” said Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan.
The BBB reminds consumers to:
Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls.
Ignore unsolicited messages seeing personal information.
Ignore calls requesting “immediate action.”
Beware of requests to pay via prepaid debit card, wire transfer or CashApp.
Report any phone solicitations to Amazon.
More information about phone scams is available at BBB.org/PhishingScam. Consumers who have been scammed are encouraged to file a report at BBB.org/ScamTracker.
