GRAND RAPIDS — Two northern Michigan businesses and a third with a location in the region were recipients of 2021 Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics.
The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan held an awards ceremony on Nov. 22. The event was held in conjunction with the Economic Club of Grand Rapids.
The annual BBB Torch Awards for Ethics “celebrates businesses and nonprofits that show a dedication to trust and ethics,” according to a release.
The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy won the Northern Region award for Nonprofits with 20+ Employees. Northern Hearth Quilting & Sewing Center, LLC of Cadillac won the award for Businesses with 1-10 Employees from the region.
Applied Imaging, which has a location in Traverse City, won the Central/Southern Region award for Business with 175+ Employees.
“With their commitment to their community, customers and teams, these businesses and nonprofits show us all the value of trust and ethics,” Lisa Frohnapfel, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan, said in a release. “We are honored to celebrate these organizations and the work they do.”
Other Torch Award for Ethics from the BBB Serving Western Michigan went to:
- Business 11-50 Employees Northern Region: Papa’s Place Adult Daycare LLC, Reed City
- Nonprofit 1-20 Employees: Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes, Grand Rapids
- Nonprofit 20+ Employees Central/Southern Region: Safe Haven Ministries, Grand Rapids
- Business 1-10 Employees Central/Southern: HourGlass Testing Solutions, Grand Rapids
- Business 11-50 Employees Central/Southern: Hutcherson Construction, LLC, Plainwell
- Business 51-175 Employees Central/Southern: Maple Hill Auto Group, Kalamazoo
Huntington Bank is the title sponsor of the 2021 Torch Awards for Ethics. Other sponsors included Amway, Applied Imaging, Ayers Basement Systems, BHS Insurance, Beene Garter, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Centennial Securities, Express Employment Professionals, Fifth Third Bank, Fox Motors, LMCU, Quality Edge, Mercantile Bank and WOOD TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.