From Staff Reports
GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan announced finalists for the 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics.
The winners for “ethical businesses and nonprofits ... who have gone above and beyond to help those in their communities” will be named at a Nov. 14 event at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids, according to a release from the BBB. The Nov. 14 event is being held in conjunction with the Economic Club of Grand Rapids.
“These organizations show a true dedication to Trust and Ethics in our community,” Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Western Michigan, said in a release. “We are proud to honor their commitment and example of what a better business should be.”
The finalists were named from applications reviewed by an independent panel of judges.
Foundation Systems of Michigan in Traverse City was the finalist for businesses with 51-175 employees in the Northern Region. Finalists in the other categories for the Torch Award for Ethics are:
- Nonprofit 1-20 employees: Affinity Mentoring, Grand Rapids; A.Y.A Youth Collective, Grand Rapids
- Nonprofit 20+ employees: Comprehensive Therapy Center, Grand Rapids; Catherine’s Health Center, Grand Rapids; Wedgwood Christian Services, Grand Rapids; Resthaven Care Center, Holland
- Business 1-10 employees Central/Southern Region: Lakeshore Home Builders Association, Holland; Gold Coast Doulas, LLC, Grand Rapids; Grassroots Family Chiropractic, Battle Creek; Custom Computer Company, Niles
- Business 1-10 employees Northern Region: Clare Family Fitness
- Business 11-50 employees Central/Southern Region: Newton Group Transfers, Grand Rapids; Zhang Financial, LLC, Portage; EverDry Basement Waterproofing, Wyoming; Gordon Water Systems, Rockford
Huntington Bank is the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Torch Award for Ethics. Other sponsors include Amway, Ayers Basement Systems, BHS Insurance, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Centennial Securities, EverDry Basement Waterproofing, Express Employment Professionals, Fox Motor Group, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Mercantile Bank and WOOD-TV.
