GRAND RAPIDS — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is accepting award nominations and scholarship applications.
Both are for the bureau’s 38-county service area, which includes northern Michigan.
- The BBB is accepting nominations for the fifth annual Trust Award. The award “honors a business or nonprofit leader whose honesty, integrity, transparency and impact make Western Michigan a better place to live and do business,” according to a release.
Nominations are due April 8.
For more information or to nominate someone for the Trust Award, visit https://bbb.org/wmiawards and click on Trust Award.
Sacred Beginnings Founder and President Leslie King-Friday won the 2021 BBB Trust Award. Based in Grand Rapids, Sacred Beginnings is “a mentor program for women who have been sexually exploited and/or trafficked,” according to a release.
A panel of judges from the business and nonprofit community and BBB staff will select the winner of the Trust Award. The winner will be recognized at the 2022 BBB Trust Award Celebration at LMCU Ballpark in Grand Rapids on July 13.
- The BBB also is accepting applications for its annual Trust Scholarship, which is open to high school seniors from the Class of 2022. The BBB will provide up to three scholarships worth $1,500 each.
Trust Scholarships are “awarded to young leaders who demonstrate trust and ethics in their daily lives,” according to the release.
Applications are due by March 31.
For more information about the scholarship and an application, visit https://bbb.org/wmiawards and click on Trust Scholarship. The Trust Scholarship is sponsored by Meijer.
The 2021 Trust Scholarship winners were Kelly Warner of Coldwater High School, Allie Conner of Dowagiac High School and Dominiq Reagh of East Kentwood High School.
Like the Trust Award, a judges panel will select the scholarship winner. Recipients will also be recognized at the Trust Award Celebration on July 13.
