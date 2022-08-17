TRAVERSE CITY — Material delays in construction may have forced Tim Hyland to wait a little longer.
Hyland is determined Bay View Flooring & Design Center customers won’t be faced with the same situation.
Bay View Flooring opened a 6,000-square-foot Flooring Outlet Center last week. The new facility owned by Tim and Kathy Hyland is directly behind Bay View Flooring and Cash n Carry Flooring, located at 67 M-37.
The Flooring Outlet Center has 200,000 square feet of flooring on stock according to the owners.
“It sounds like a lot and it is,” Tim Hyland said. “But the luxury vinyl flooring is so compact.”
Tim Hyland said the vinyl flooring comes primarily from China, but also from Vietnam. He said getting access to vinyl flooring from overseas has been an issue and was one of the reasons he wanted to construct the outlet center.
“Telling people they have to wait three to four months for flooring is tough,” he said, adding getting carpeting primarily from Georgia isn’t an issue. “That’s why we did the outlet so we would have it on hand for people.”
Some of the same delays in getting product to build the 60-by-100 foot structure was also an issue for the Hylands.
“It took nine months start to finish where before I could do it in 60 days,” Tim Hyland said of the construction.
Kathy Hyland, who also runs Pets Naturally, said offering volume of materials will result in consumer savings as well.
“Customers seeking affordable options within their budget will be surprised by the wide variety of options we can offer them when shopping at the Flooring Outlet Center,” she said in a release. “They’ll find all varieties of flooring materials including tile, stone, hardwood, laminate, carpet, area rugs, luxury vinyl and more, with discounts up to 75% off original pricing.”
On a side note, Pets Naturally was franchised about seven months ago. The first store is scheduled to open in November on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
Tim Hyland said the new facility is also a response to increased demand. He said home improvement business rose across the board, especially when people were spending more time inside their homes in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“The home furnishings market just exploded after the shutdown,” said Tim Hyland, who also had an opportunity to use products from his Bay View Displays company in the new building. “We were up 37 percent last year and and we are ahead of that this year.”
Bay View Flooring and the new Outlet Center are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. More information is available at bayviewflooring.com.
The Hylands have decades in the local flooring business. Tim opened Floor Covering Brokers in 1986 and Kathy joined the business two years later. They opened Cash n Carry Carpet as a separate business and later sold Floor Covering Brokers, signed a 7-year non-compete agreement and retired.
The couple, which retained ownership of the Cash n Carry brand, revived it and opened Bay View Flooring after the non-compete agreement expired.
The Hylands moved a short distance in late 2017 after building a new 12,000-square-foot building between Culver’s and Sherwin Williams near Chum’s Corner.
