TRAVERSE CITY — As one of the toughest financial years in decades rolls into a new year, Bauer Financial released its star ratings of credit unions and banks.
The star ratings are current as of Feb. 24, 2021, according to www.bauerfinancial.com. The ratings are based on financial data on Sept. 30, 2020 for banks and credit unions.
Financial institutions are given star rankings: 5 (superior), 4 (excellent), 3½ (good), 3 (adequate), 2 (problematic), 1 (troubled) and 0.
Searching by state, banks receiving 5 stars with headquarters or branches in northern Michigan include Alden State Bank, Charlevoix State, Fifth Third (Cincinnati), First Commercial (Harbor Springs), Honor, Huntington National (Columbus, Ohio), Independent (Grand Rapids), mBank (Manistique) and West Shore (Ludington).
Receiving 4 stars among banks were Citizens National Bank (Cheboygan) and TCF National (Sioux Falls, South Dakota).
Credit unions receiving 5 stars with headquarters or branches in northern Michigan include 4Front (Traverse City), Filer (Manistee), Forest Area Federal (Fife Lake), Michigan State University (East Lansing), Northwest Consumers (Traverse City), St. Francis X (Petoskey), Straits Area Federal (Cheboygan) and TBA (Traverse City).
Frankfort Community received 4 stars and Wexford Community (Cadillac) 3 stars. Traverse Catholic received 2 stars.
According to www.bauerfinancial.com, capital ratio is one of the criteria in the star rating system. According to its website, other criteria “include but are not limited to: profitability/loss trend, evaluating the level of delinquent loans, chargeoffs and repossessed assets, the market versus book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment rating, historical data and liquidity.”
Bauer Financial has been analyzing the nation’s banking industry since 1983. A complete listing is available at https://www.bauerfinancial.com/star-ratings/.
