From Staff Reports
CORAL GABLES, Florida — Five credit unions and one bank headquartered in the region received the top 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.
Bauer Financial, Inc. has analyzed and issued reports on the nation’s banking industry since 1983, according to bauerfinancial.com.
The ratings for credit unions and banks are both based on financial data on Sept. 30, 2022. Ratings are current as of Jan. 9, 2023.
A ranking of 5 is considered ‘Superior’ while a 4 is ‘Excellent,’ a 3½ ‘Good,’ and a 3 ‘Adequate.’ A rating of 2 is ‘Problematic’ with a 1 is ‘Troubled.’
Credit unions with headquarters in the area receiving 5 stars were Filer Credit Union of Manistee, Forest Area Federal Credit Union of Fife Lake, Northwest Consumers Federal Credit Union of Traverse City, St. Francis X Federal Credit Union of Petoskey and TBA Credit Union of Traverse City.
Credit unions earning 4 stars were 4Front Credit Union in Traverse City, Straits Area Credit Union in Cheboygan and Team One Credit Union, which is based in Saginaw.
Earning 3 stars were Frankfort Community Credit Union, Traverse Catholic Federal Credit Union of Traverse City and Wexford Community Credit Union of Cadillac.
TBA Credit Union has achieved the 5 star rating for 23 years in a row, according to a release.
“We are honored to be once again awarded the highest rating as a 5-Star credit union,” TBA Credit Union CEO Karen Browne said in a release. “It’s a testament to our superior financial stability, which enhances the trusted relationships we have with our members and the community.”
Among banks, Alden State Bank and Fifth Third Bank earned 5 star ratings. Fifth Third Bank is headquartered in Cincinnati.
Banks earning 4 stars included Charlevoix State Bank, First Community Bank of Harbor Springs, Honor Bank and State Savings Bank in Frankfort.
Citizens National Bank of Cheboygan received 2 stars.
The complete list of credit union and bank ratings from Bauer Financial is available by clicking on the ‘Ratings’ tab at https://www.bauerfinancial.com/.
