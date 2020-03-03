TRAVERSE CITY — Wessel Investments bought the Bardon's Wonder Freeze building Tuesday. Dawnette and David Wessell plan to continue operating the iconic building as an ice cream shop.
The business will open April 24 for the season, according to a release.
Wessell Investments closed on the deal Tuesday afternoon, purchasing the business from the James Kratky Trust.
James and Barbara Jean Kratky bought Bardon's in 1967 and ran it until 1987. Pete and Sharyn Bentley leased and operated Bardon's from the elder Jim Kratky from 1987-2006. Jim Kratky ran Bardon's from 2006-19 before his father's trust put the business and the property on the market.
Dawnette and David Wessell have owned Epiphany Salon & Spa downtown since 1999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.