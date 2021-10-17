TRAVERSE CITY — Finding the best regional barbecue chip in the country is no small task.
But Kevin Pang of America’s Test Kitchen was up to the task.
The Editorial Director of Digital Content at America’s Test Kitchen, Pang taste-tested 30 regional barbecue chips at his Illinois home for an Oct. 8 article at Americatestkitchen.com.
Pang narrowed the field of 30 brands down to 12, then crunched his way to six favorites, one of which included the Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.’s Kettle Cooked Barbecue Potato Chips.
The article found the chips from “the snacking pride of Grand Traverse County, Michigan” to be right at home among the “fancier sandwich shops across the Great Lakes region, where I live.”
“It’s the favorite potato chip of many in-the-know chefs,” Pang said in the America’s Test Kitchen article. “One taste of these crackly crunchy chips and it becomes self-evident: It tastes like something a fine-dining restaurant would cook in small batches and serve. Skin-on potato slices are cooked kettle-style.
“The seasoning is well-balanced, leaning sweet with a subtle smoky linger. It’s an exquisite chip.”
Great Lakes Potato Chip Company president Chris Girrbach said the kind of praise the company received is the best kind: unexpected.
“We didn’t know anything about it,” Girrbach said Wednesday afternoon. “A friend of ours actually sent that to my mom (Phylllis) and she told us about it.
“Those are the best kind of accolades. You’re not entering a contest, it’s just someone that said, ‘It’s a real good product.’ That’s the best compliment.”
The other five of Pang’s favorites for the best regional barbecue chips were:
- Alaska Chip Company — Anchorage, Alaska
- Deep River Snacks — Deep River, Connecticut
- Gibble’s — Chambersburg, Pennsylvania
- Middleswarth — Middleburg, Pennsylvania
- Wachusett — Fitchburg, Massachusetts
The complete article is available at https://tinyurl.com/AmericasTestKitchenBBQ.
