From Staff Reports
EL SEGUNDO, California — Several financial institutions with branches in northern Michigan made the GoBankingRates’ list of the 100 Best Banks and Credit Unions of 2022.
Owned and operated by ConsumerTrack Inc., GoBankingRates is a personal finance website, according to LinkedIn.
Banks and credit unions on the 100 Best list are ranked on nine factors:
- Total assets
- Number of branch locations
- Checking account annual fee
- Savings account Annual Percentage Yield (APY)
- 12-month Certificate of Deposity APY
- Customer service products offered
- Bauer rating
- Products/services offered
- Average mobile app rating
“These nine factors give a great wholesale overview of a bank or credit union,” Andrew Murray, content data researcher at GoBankingRates, said in a release. “In our recent survey, we found the features most important to people when opening an account with a new institution were low fees (34%) and good rates (22%), which we cover through the factors analyzed.”
Among the financial institutions to make the list included Fifth Third Bank, Huntington Bank, Lake Michigan Credit Union, PNC Bank and MSU Federal Credit Union.
“We are proud to be named as one of GoBankingRates’ top 100 best banks and credit unions,” MSUFCU Chief Marketing Officer Deidre Davis said in a release.
GoBankingRates also ranked the best national banks — those located in 20 or more states — and tabbed U.S. Bank as No. 1. The other four, in order, were JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and PNC.
KeyBank was named the Best Regional Bank. Also making the list of the 20 Best Regional Banks for 2022 were Truist, Fifth Third, Huntington National, BMO Harris, Capital One, Regions, TD, First Citizens, Citibank, Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, HSBC Bank USA, Bank of the West, Fulton, Cathay, First Horizon, Comerica, MUFG Union, Washington Federal and First National Bank of Pennsylvania,
The complete GoBankingRates list is available at https://www.gobankingrates.com/banking/banks/top-100-banks/.
