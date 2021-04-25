The first executive order declaring a state of emergency due to COVID-19 was signed by Governor Whitmer in the state of Michigan on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Less than two weeks later, on Monday, March 23, 2020, the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order was signed, and our lives changed dramatically.
It was a time of uncertainty, fear, and anxiety about everything from our own health to that of our friends and family. Even our livelihoods and way of life were under siege by this invisible threat. Although many of the same emotions still permeate our thoughts and actions, we have done what we do best as humans; adapt.
On Friday, March 27, 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) was signed into law by President Trump and created, among many other things, the Paycheck Protection Program. The PPP was an unprecedented $350 billion aid package designed to support our nation’s small businesses most affected by the pandemic. Since that time, funding for the program has almost tripled to $953 Billion.
As the PPP rolled out, banks had to adapt and remain agile.
New guidance seemed to flow like water from the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Treasury. To quote a conversation I had with an SBA staffer, “we are building the plane as we are flying it; without tools and upside down.”
As challenging as all this was for financial institutions, it was clear this was an opportunity to step up and have a positive impact during a challenging time.
As of March 28, 2021, the PPP had $734 Billion in approved lending. That’s 8,728,494 loans by 5,476 lenders across this great nation.
To date, the Honor Bank commercial lending team has processed more than 777 PPP applications totaling more than $58 Million, helping to protect the paychecks of close to 7,500 individuals.
After a local news station ran a story on Honor Banks’ PPP prowess, we started receiving calls from business owners all over the state. They were all having trouble with larger regional and national banks and asked if we could help them through the PPP process.
I remember our CEO, Norm Plumstead saying, “If we cannot take care of every local northern Michigan PPP applicant, we will not accept applications from anywhere else.”
I’m proud to say that our team of commercial lenders, underwriters, processors, senior management, and even a retired Honor Bank executive lent a hand to make sure we never had to turn anyone away; it has indeed been “all hands on deck.”
So, what does the future hold?
I have hope that the pandemic will subside and give way to a new appreciation for things we all took for granted: Our time with loved ones, working at the office, to go and visit a friend or family member in the hospital, the ability to travel without trepidation, to see a concert or a sports game with 40,000 of your closest friends, or simply shake a stranger’s hand.
No one knows for sure what lies ahead, but we here at Honor Bank will continue to do what we’ve done for more than 100 years; care for and support the people of this great community.
