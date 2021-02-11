Banking
SUTTONS BAY — The longtime site of a bank in downtown Suttons Bay once again is home to a financial institution.
State Savings Bank on Monday opened a loan center at 212 N. St. Joseph St. in Suttons Bay. The office, adjacent to the Bay Theatre, had been the site of a Northwestern Bank and later Chemical Bank.
The loan center will offer mortgages in addition to consumer and commercial lending services.
“We’re happy to be in Suttons Bay,” said Doug Zernow, Director of Marketing Communications for State Savings Bank.
The Suttons Bay office will be led by Theresa Forrest, who joined the financial institution in December as a manager and consumer loan officer. Joining Forrest in the office is Brayton Farr, a mortgage originator with State Savings since March 2020.
The Suttons Bay loan center will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office number is (231) 866-4601.
More information is also available at www.ssbankmi.com/suttonsbay.
Zernow said State Savings Bank has had an office in Empire at 11470 S. Leelanau Highway (M-22) since 2001. Empire is in the far southwest corner of Leelanau County.
“We just saw an opening for a community-bank approach on that side of the county,” Zernow said.
State Savings Bank was established in 1901 in Frankfort.
Headquartered in Frankfort at 703 Main St., State Savings Bank has two offices in Traverse City, at 414 E. Front St. and 216 Cass St. Other offices are in Empire, Beulah and Gaylord.
State Savings also has loan centers in Traverse City, Frankfort, Big Rapids, Caro and Houghton Lake. Zernow said State Savings Bank services its own consumer and commercial loans.
More information on State Savings Bank is available at https://www.ssbankmi.com/.
