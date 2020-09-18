SUTTONS BAY — Bahle Farms Golf Course is for sale.
The 20-year-old facility in Leelanau County was mostly built on land owned and farmed by the Bahle family since the mid-1940s, according to a release. The 200-acre property includes cherry orchards and hardwood forest and offers spectacular views of Leelanau’s natural beauty.
"In light of our ages it is simply time to slow down and pass the torch as we step into retirement," the release from the Bahle family stated.
The company's management team includes members of the Bahle family, which also owns the Bahle's of Suttons Bay clothing store, Bahle's Annex clothing store, and Suttons Bay Self Storage.
Those local businesses. along with the golf course, have been run by five Bahle siblings for many years: Lois, 71; Bob, 69; Rich, 68; Karl, 64; and Chris, 62. Bob and Lois now are retired.
The family owned and operated The Bay Theatre from 1976 to the end of 2019, when a nonprofit assumed ownership.
Planning for the golf course began in 1996, construction started in early 1998, and it opened for business in late 1999.
The property is priced at $3.25 million. Century 21 Northland Realtors McIntyre and Cory Beuerle are co-listing agents.
The Bahle name first became a business presence in Suttons Bay in 1876. That was 11 years before a guy named Sears got together with a guy named Roebuck to launch a store in Chicago.
