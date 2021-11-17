TRAVERSE CITY — With in-person gatherings on hold last year, TCNewTech joined with Back to Michigan as part of a collaborative, statewide virtual job fair.
Twelve organizations from Michigan hosted eight virtual regional events for job seekers called Back to Michigan, which recently earned a Silver and Bronze ranking by the International Economic Development Council at its 2021 annual conference.
Back to Michigan was led by Hello West Michigan and Grand Rapids-based The Right Place. Back to Michigan included TCNewTech’s annual Homecoming event. TCNewTech joined with Traverse Connect and 20Fathoms for its 2020 virtual event, which was renamed ReConnect.
The Back To Michigan Host Organization Committee won Silver from the IEDC in the Regionalism and Cross-Border Collaboration category. The actual Back To Michigan event series won Bronze for Innovation Programs and Initiatives category.
"Our committee came together during COVID and consisted of a dozen host organizations, most of whom had never worked together or even met each other," Hello West Michigan Executive Director Rachel Gray said in a release. "Together, in collaboration with the State of Michigan, we organized an event series that resulted in over 2,000 registrants and multiple hires. The Back To Michigan Host Organization Committee is helping to alleviate one of the most critical challenges regions are facing right now: Attracting talent."
The IEDC Excellence in Economic Development Awards are presented in 25 categories "to honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities," according to a release. The IEDC received 500 award submissions from four countries.
"The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic," 2021 IEDC Board Chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara, President and CEO Tom Kucharski, said in a release. "This year, more than ever, has presented opportunities to innovate, impact, and progress the cities, neighborhoods, and communities around us."
