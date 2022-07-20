TRAVERSE CITY — This pierogi family legacy began two generations ago with Mary Karbowneczk.
It’s her recipe and name — the Polish word for grandmother — on Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi. The company launched in September, renting the kitchen at Buzzelli Foods, located in the Oleson’s Plaza East at 1110 E. Hammond Road.
Three generations were in the rented commercial kitchen on Monday morning, preparing the filled dumplings for delivery to local grocery stores later in the week. Amy and Jeff Henley and their son, Zack, were hand-assembling the pierogi from ingredients made the day before.
Zack Henley’s 7-year-old daughter, Amara, was working right along with her father and grandparents to make Poland’s best-loved dish. Amara took her turn scooping four ounces of filling into a 5-inch circle of dough, pressing it into place.
Under the watchful eye of stuffed mascot, Pagogi, named when the then 4-year-old had trouble pronouncing pierogi, Amara Henley later assumed the role of quality control at Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi, digging into a cheese one at a card table.
“They are good,” Amara Henley pronounced.
That’s why the three elder Henleys are doing this, sharing their heritage with not only the next generation, but also the entire community.
“It’s fun sharing what we grew up with with the rest of the community,” Zack Henley said. “There’s a lot of Polish people up here. It’s nice to share our recipes with the rest of the community.”
“It’s leaving a legacy for our grandchildren,” Amy Henley added.
All of the Henleys said using the kitchen at Buzzelli Foods 2½ days a week has been beneficial. “She has helped us out a bunch,” Jeff Henley said.
Buzzelli Foods’ Kathy Buzzelli Gibbons — former Record-Eagle features editor, longtime columnist and former owner of the EuroStop restaurant in Traverse City — said having another business use the kitchen was always part of the plan to reduce the rent.
Finding another family operation was a bonus, especially since Buzzelli Foods is open Wednesday through Saturday.
“It’s worked out real well,” Kathy Gibbons said. “They’re great people and great to work with.”
Since the end of May, Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi has also been given a corner of the storefront. It has a freezer as well as shelves for other products.
Kathy Gibbons said it has created an opportunity for people coming into Buzzelli Foods to discover Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi and vice versa.
“We find that just added another dimension,” she said.
“It’s helped quite a bit, especially having our freezer there,” Amy Henley said. “Kathy has always sold our product, but to have people be able to come in and see it has been a big help.”
Aside from stopping by Buzzelli Foods, Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi are available in the freezer section at Hansen Foods in Suttons Bay, both Oryana locations in Traverse City, Village Market in Elk Rapids, Danu Hof Farm & Market in Mancelona. Babcia’s is also available in the online market for the Sara Hardy Farmers Market.
Trevor McIntyre, the frozen manager at Village Market, said sales of the packages have picked up. They come individually wrapped, six pierogi to a bag. Jeff Henley said wrapping the pierogi individually increases freshness and prevents them from sticking together.
“At first it started off kind of slow,” said McIntyre, who sampled the product before putting it in the store. “As soon as people started trying it, it’s been flying off the shelves. They are definitely (stuffed) and worth the price.”
Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi come in four varieties. There are farmer’s cheese, potato and cheddar cheese and sauerkraut and mushroom with a sweet cheese and cherry for a dessert pierogi. Amy Henley said the dessert pierogi will likely change seasonally.
“We put in a lot more filling and less dough,” Zack Henley said. “That way you get more out of it.”
“You’re actually eating something,” Jeff Henley added.
When Amy Henley makes deliveries, she also makes purchases for the ingredients. Milk from Moomer’s goes into all of the cheeses and the potatoes come from Kitchen Farms in Elmira.
“We try to keep it all local,” Amy Henley said.
“If you know anyone who makes sauerkraut, we’re looking,” Jeff Henley said.
While Amy Henley is making deliveries, Jeff and Zack Henley return to their “day jobs” as electricians. Jeff Henley has 30 years in the business and started Rafen Enterprises in 2001, which Zack joined in 2010.
The Henleys also have a booth at Wilson Antiques in downtown Traverse City.
Zach Henley said the hope is someday to turn Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi into a full-time business with its own kitchen and retail space.
Babcia’s has a pop-up sale scheduled for Aug. 5 at the Village Market to coincide with Harbor Days. Babcia’s Amazing Pierogi made up 220-250 of its signature dish for Gaylord after the tornado and sold its product in April as a fundraiser for the Maritime Heritage Alliance.
But until then, it will continue to be family-run operation — which included daughter Genevieve Hensel until she gave birth to a grandson on July 4 — for other families.
“Especially after the pandemic, we want to get people to have access to good food that they can make in their own homes,” Zack Henley said of the operation.
“Around their table with their family,” Amy Henley added.
“That’s what its all about,” Jeff Henley said.
