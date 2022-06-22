GRAND RAPIDS — Axios HR of Grand Rapids and PMP Personnel of Petoskey have merged, creating an 11-office company offering human resources and staffing solutions.
Both of the companies have offices in Traverse City. Axios HR is located in Suite 4400 in the Bayview Professional Centre, located at 10850 E. Traverse Highway while PMP Personnel is located in Suite A at 3333 Cass Road.
Finalized in March, the merger is expected to “expand service offerings and strengthen relationships among human resources outsourcing and staffing clients” in Michigan, according to the release. PMP affiliates Care Plus TLC and Financial Search Group are also part of the merger.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combined company will have 72 employees, according to a release. Part of the reason behind the merger was the Axios HR and PMP Personnel shared “the same values and dedication to customer service while also realizing the complementary services offered would be a fit for the respective client base,” the release said.
Both brands, along with all staff and office locations, will continue to operate with no interruption or changes. PMP affiliates Care Plus TLC and Financial Search Group are also part of the merger.
“This combined entity will provide greater benefit to our existing clients while becoming a more attractive, comprehensive HR solution to prospective clients,” Axios HR CEO Kellie Haines said in the release. “As well, both companies have a rich history of being considered as trusted advisors and not vendors, so we felt now was the time to expand our portfolio to offer even more value to our customers.”
“Axios has a solid footing in West Michigan and PMP’s core strength is serving northern Michigan,” PMP Corporation founder Dr. Gilbert (Gib) Mosher, said in the release. “We both wanted to expand our reach, so this just felt like a natural progression.
“Our business is based on relationships, and Axios HR is equally committed to providing the best counsel and services to our clients, so I’m very excited at what we can do together to serve Michigan.”
PMP Personnel’s Petoskey headquarters is located at 1170 Bay View Road. The company also has offices in Traverse City, Gaylord, Auburn, Gladwin and Sparta. PMP Personnel is part of the PMP Corporation along with Integrity Medical Management Solutions (healthcare billing), Financial Search Group (professional financial recruitment) and Care Plus TLC (medical home care), according to the release.
Axios HR was founded in 1988 by Dan Barcheski. In addition to the staffing industry, the company “handles human resources outsourcing and serves as a full-service HR solution for hundreds of Michigan companies helping them attract, retain and develop talent,” the release said.
Now an employee-owned organization with Barcheski as chairman and Haines as CEO, Axios HR has offices in Holland, Ionia, Muskegon, Grand Rapids and Traverse City.
Haines will serve as CEO of the combined company and be based in her Grand Rapids office.
“In the short time that we’ve had to combine teams, we’ve already seen the inherent similarities our people bring to a client engagement,” Haines said in the release. “Our clients are going to realize the value of our expanded professional offerings and services and the unmatched desire to serve ...”
More information on the two companies is available at https://axioshr.com/ and http://www.pmppersonnel.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.