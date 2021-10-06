From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Michigan’s up-and-down gas prices decreased slightly from a week ago.
State motorists paid an average of $3.21 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the weekly report released Monday morning by AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price marked a 3 cent decrease from the week before and came after an 8 cent jump.
The average price of $3.21 is a penny less than this time in September, but $1.09 more than this time in October 2020.
The average price for a gallon of unleaded means motorists pay an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank. The price of a fill-up is about $9 more than January 2020.
Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 200,000 barrels per day to 221.8 million, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand also increased from 8.90 million to 9.4 million barrels per day, “signaling that supply and demand are largely in sync,” according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate increased crude oil prices by 20 cents to $75.03 at the close of Thursday trading. The increase came after a decline earlier in the week by an increase of total domestic crude inventories.
Traverse City recorded the least expensive gas price averages in Michigan at $3.15.
Flint and Grand Rapids had the other lowest gas price averages at $3.16.
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.20. The average price in the country was a penny more than last week and 2 cents more than this time in September 2021.
The national average for a gallon of gas in October 2020 was $2.19.
Daily national and state gas price averages are available at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the AAA mobile app.
