DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan posted a seventh straight weekly decline, according to the report released early Monday morning from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.10 on Sunday. The average price is down 4 cents from the previous week and 23 cents from this time in November.
A year ago at this time, the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.28.
Motorists pay an average of $46 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $7 more than it was in January 2020.
Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 5.5 million barrels per day to 224.1 million, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand decreased from 9.47 million to 8.99 million barrels per day.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil by $1.03 a barrel to $73.79 at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session.
The pressure on domestic crude oil prices points to two factors, according to the AAA report.
The current stock level is 15.2 percent lower than in December 2020 and total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.7 million barrels per day to 423.6 million despite demand concerns raised by the omicron variant, according to the EIA data.
“Typically, falling demand and increased supply would support higher drops in pump prices, but fluctuations in the price of crude oil have helped to keep pump prices elevated,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “If crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.”
Traverse City’s average gas price of $3.28 continues to be among the three most expensive in the state. Marquette ($3.34) and metro Detroit ($3.23) also made the list.
The state’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($2.89), Benton Harbor ($2.94) and Lansing ($2.95).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $3.29, according to the AAA report. The national average is down 2 cents from last week and 11 cents from this time last month. The national average at this time in December 2020 was $2.26.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.