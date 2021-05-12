DEARBORN — Gas prices in Michigan on Sunday jumped to their highest levels since October 2018.
Consumers paid an average of $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price is 16 cents more than the week prior and 16 cents more than this time last month.
There was a dramatic shift in gas prices in Traverse City, according to the report. While Traverse City frequently shows up in the least expensive gas price averages in Michigan, it had the most expensive price in Sunday's report at $2.99.
The average price of gas in Michigan is $1.14 more than this time in 2020, the report found.
Filling up a 15-gallon tank with gas cost Michigan motorists $44, an increase of about $5 from when prices were their highest in January of 2020.
Nationally, drivers "should expect continued price fluctuations at the pump in the lead-up to Memorial Day weekend," according to data from the Energy Information Administration
"According to the EIA’s weekly report, gas stocks in the Midwest decreased to the lowest levels since October of 2020," AAA — The Auto Club Group spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. "The tightening supply put pressure on pump prices, resulting in a double digit spike in Michigan."
Joining Traverse City among the most expensive gas prices in the state were Ann Arbor ($2.98) and Saginaw ($2.97). The least expensive gas price averages were found in Lansing ($2.94), Flint ($2.94) and Benton Harbor ($2.95).
The national gas price average was also $2.96, a 6 cent increase from last week and a 9 cent jump from last month. The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. last year was $1.84.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com. AAA also offers a free mobile app.
