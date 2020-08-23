More often than not, the purchase of a sports car tugs on an emotional attachment between man and machine, Nowhere is this more apparent than with the resurrected Toyota GR Supra.
First glance at this machine brings out the pure adrenalin comparable to exotic cars costing tens of thousands more.
Last produced around 2000 because of declining sales and poor fuel efficiency, the Supra has come back with a vengeance.
What makes this Supra so, well, cool is its rounded curvy creases throughout, multiple scoops front and back, fake vents and slotted rooftop that combine to make it a real standout. Its origin is just as storied and comes about through a unique partnership between Toyota and BMW.
Yes, this set of wheels is put together with the bones and numerous parts from a BMW Z4, is assembled in an Austrian BMW plant and costs thousands less than the Z4. You might ask why BMW would want to outdo itself.
A closer look reveals some subtle differences between the two. Simply put, the BMW is designed to perform better with fine tuning in overall ride, steering and braking.
Even with subtle engineering differences, the Supra is no slouch in performance and handling traits. Our test vehicle featured an inline 3.0-liter turbo six-cylinder with horsepower increased by nearly 50 to 382 from last year’s re-entry model. An inline turbo 2.0-liter four cylinder is also available with 255 hp on both the Supra and BMW.
Both cars share an eight-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive. Rapid-fire shifting produces a distinctive crackling exhaust note with or without use of the paddle shifters.
Our performance runs clocked the zero-to-60-mph sprint in 3.9 seconds, putting it in line with Porsche Cayman GTS, Audi TT, Alfa Romeo 4C and BMW M2.
The Supra is available in four trim levels: 2.0, 3.0, 3.0 Premium and Supra A91 edition, with base prices ranging from approximately $45,000 to $57,000.
Getting seated inside is a chore and we found no learning curve after a week of testing this two-seater. You twist, turn and contort sideways and then drop into the seat. Getting out is everything in reverse and just as arduous.
Interior amenities mimic the Z4, so those familiar with BMW climate controls, electronic shifter and infotainment operation will be pleased. Cabin room is on the slim side.
No need for multiple driving modes in the Supra, just Sport or Normal, with adaptive variable suspension adjustments, sport seats and an available 8.8-inch touchscreen with navigation.
A 12-speaker JBL sound system is standard in the Premium trim along with color heads up display, rear sport differential, pre-collision system with pedestrian detection and active lane departure warning. Rear cargo is tight, but a half dozen shopping bags and carry-on luggage will fit.
An available driver-assist package includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors and rear cross-traffic alert for $1,195.
Be sure to include the Supra on your short list of test drives. Purchase comes with a track day for high performance driving and membership in National Auto Sport Association.
