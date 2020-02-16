In the heavy-duty truck arena, there are just a handful of pickups that can handle the big jobs. The new Silverado 2500 turbo diesel brings power and luxury to the table in great abundance, along with a redesigned exterior.
It has a massive front end with a high and steep fascia, and a plethora of lighting. To be fair, it could also turn off potential buyers intimidated by its rakish design.
Pros: Spacious cabin, powerful diesel, towing capacity
Cons: Dated cabin, small touchscreen, unwieldy in city traffic
The new HD Silverado can be in your driveway for as little as $36,500 in its base trim although pricey options can drive the price north in a hurry. Available trims include the Work Truck, Custom, LT, LTZ and High Country.
Our LTZ test truck based at $53,300 was several hundred dollars less than last year’s model — but with just under $20,000 in options, well, you get the idea. For the extra coin, there is a 6.6-liter turbo diesel and upscale interior trim package to cushion the outlay.
With that kind of power, the three-quarter ton Silverado 2500 will trailer up to 18,500 pounds with 445 horsepower and a humongous 910 lb-ft of torque. The full-ton 3500 HD ups trailering to 35,500 pounds, outdoing Ram and Ford, albeit slightly. Both models are mated with a new 10-speed Allison transmission.
With all of its girth, we found acceleration brisk, reaching 60 mph form a dead stop in a surprising 6.2 seconds. There is also a 6.6-liter V8 gasoline engine available producing 401 horsepower with 464 lb-ft of torque.
An advanced trailering system is a must-have with this big rig, since its blind spots are numerous — with or without a trailer. It projects on the center touchscreen up to 15 different camera angles: top, side, front, rear of truck, bed and trailer views all around with three installed trailer cameras. It also monitors trailer tire pressure and heat buildup.
While some may consider the HD as a daily driver, think again. Its nearly 21-foot length and seven-foot width calls for precision in parking lots, with alleyways, garages and some city streets off-limits. On the flip side, the extra length this year adds more legroom for rear seat passengers.
The cabin is a nice place to be, with the $7,800 upgraded premium package including front bucket seats, navigation, Bose sound and safety suite gear including rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision alert, lane-departure warning and blind-spot monitors — but no adaptive cruise control.
A Z71 off-road package tacks on skid plates, off-road suspension with twin tube shocks, hill-descent control and special badging.
On the open road, the Silverado is easy to handle riding on sticky 20-inch paws with polished wheels, precise steering and solid braking. We found cabin noise to be minimal at highway speed. Its high perch gives a commanding view of the road with its large footprint.
