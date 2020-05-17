In the muscle car arena there are just a few that stand out. Dodge Challenger and Charger are contenders. Take one of those sedans and drop in a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 and voila, out comes a Hellcat.
Unending power, jaw-dropping performance and ludicrous looks make this one of a kind domestic like no other set of wheels on the road. Period.
And you can have one of these in your driveway for about half the coin of several imports that match or exceed its numbers.
Pros: New wide body an eye-catcher, comfy seats, adaptive suspension
Cons: Gas guzzler, maturing interior, road noise
We were smitten with the Hellcat for a week of spirited driving although sometimes it was fun just idling along with a resounding purr. At times, the supercharged HEMI V8 was an intimidating machine that growls from start to finish.
Its new wide body sets the Hellcat off as a true muscle car while providing comfortable seats with four doors for everyday driving. It’s heavy too, weighing in at nearly 4,600 pounds which provides added grip and cornering with exclusive 305/35ZR20 paws on all four corners while adding a stiffness in the cabin feel.
You’ll want to alert your neighbors that you have a roaring drag-strip ready car ahead of time, although they will hear it soon enough whenever you tap the start button. No need to squeal tires leaving the house since a gentle tap on the pedal will sound your departure in high decibels.
The supercharger emits a “whine’ under acceleration that lets you know the 6.2-liter V8 is hard at work. While we did not hold pedal to the metal for long, top speed is said to be 196 miles per hour — which necessitates the 200 mph speedometer.
All Hellcats are mated with a quick-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission.
On the flip side, we were hard pressed to find much wrong with the Hellcat aside from a lack of communication from its front wheels to the car’s steering wheel.
The seventh generation Charger has managed to continue its dominance while maintaining a stable look for decades. Its sedate cabin appearance and dashboard is offset with updated safety and technical equipment to handle the upsurge of horsepower.
Passengers enjoy 41 inches of front legroom and 40 inches in the rear. Trunk cargo space is okay at 16.5 cubic feet.
In our independent testing, the Charger reached 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in a scant 3.5 seconds, faster and louder than nearly all sedans on the road.
Beware. There is something quicker in the global market and one show-stopper is the Mercedes AMG GT 63 S that reaches the mark in under three seconds. For that performance though be prepared to shell out nearly $200,000. A fully equipped Hellcat is priced in the $80,000s. Enough said.
Interior features include standard premium leather, dual zone climate control for front and rear occupants and an 8.4-inch touchscreen fitted for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Rear parking sensors, rear cross traffic alert along with blind spot monitors are also standard.
