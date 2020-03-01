I recently returned from the Colombian jungle, where I was participating in conflict resolution work.
There is an initiative in Colombia to help farmers move away from growing coca for cocaine and switch to other crops.
It is a great program, that is struggling to actually achieve its mission. While this may sound simple, it certainly is not.
Imagine a fast food chain suddenly deciding it would only sell healthy smoothies, starting tomorrow. This type of fundamental change is painful, chaotic and certainly breeds conflict.
My job was to help alleviate some of this conflict so the initiative can progress.
Many companies fail to make such a large strategic shift, even with vast resources at their disposal. Based on my own work with these farmers in Colombia and other corporate clients, I have seen a pattern on why these changes don’t go as planned.
Someone with a high-level position (whether it’s the government or a CEO) makes the decision to change. The organization provides tactical resources to make the change (subsidies, technology, etc.). What they don’t do is provide resources to help the people accept and adopt the change, which leads to conflict, and ultimately failure to impact the change they had hoped to see.
One of the biggest problems that occurs is that the leaders don’t take the time to ask their subordinates what they need for a change to be successful.
It is a critical mistake to assume you understand the problem, and thus can find an effective solution, without ever talking to the people who will be implementing the change.
In the Colombian jungle, the government has offered farmers subsidies to make the crop shift, but that’s not enough to help the farmers succeed.
One of the key issues is a transportation barrier, which means often they can’t get the crop to market before it goes bad in the back of a pickup truck after being in the hot sun for three hours.
This gap is where the failure occurs.
The guerrillas and cartels who buy coca will go to the farmer’s house to collect the coca, which grows like a weed and is very durable.
This is much easier for the farmers than trying to harvest, transport and sell delicate fruit.
While the government has taken a positive step to changing the system, they haven’t addressed some of the crucial barriers to make it successful.
When thinking about change, ask for input from the people who will have to live with the change on a daily basis.
Not only will this earn you good will and buy-in, but it also will help you implement a solution that will be effective.
While it requires some upfront cost, it will pay off in the long run when you don’t have to rework the strategy.
