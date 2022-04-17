TRAVERSE CITY — Dave Lorenz of Travel Michigan sees the issue of diversity, equity and inclusion as a collaborative — and essential — part of Michigan’s tourism industry, today and in the future.
In fact, the topic of inclusion will be front and center at the 2022 Pure Michigan Governor’s Conference on Tourism, set for April 19-21 at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa in Acme.
The theme of this year’s conference of statewide professionals is “making music together.”
“Each of us has an opportunity to make change,” Lorenz said in a recent interview about the lack of diversity in tourism.
“We can use our voice as an instrument, and we can make a loud noise. But when we all come together as an orchestra, think about the beautiful music that we can make. Think about all the things we can accomplish when we collaborate on these tough issues.”
The annual three-day conference is an opportunity for tourism professionals to share ideas and “talk through issues,” Lorenz said, with seminars, keynote speakers, informational booths and networking opportunities. The conference, which often alternates between Grand Rapids, Detroit and Traverse City, also recognizes professionals for their efforts throughout the year.
Some 500 participants are expected to be in attendance, which makes it a great opportunity to address some of the goals of the conference.
Zoe Moore, an inclusive hospitality consultant and strategist who spoke at the conference last November in Detroit, will present a couple different sessions at the conference.
Her “Diversity is Not a Monolith” is a panel discussion with professionals from a variety of backgrounds to represent different social identities.
They will have a “conversation” on how destinations can market to a wide range of individuals by making sure “to create environments that are welcoming ... in a way that is not performanative, and that is strategic,” Moore said.
“And that’s by listening to each individual and creating a message that’s authentic,” said Moore, an independent consultant with more than 15 years of experience in training, and who is also a 12-year U.S. Army veteran.
She also will offer “Social Equity Response” training during the conference to explore ways to “enhance cultural competence and knowledge by examining biases, emotional intelligence and critical thinking,” according to the conference program. (See the full conference agenda at michigan.org/industry.)
“In the hospitality industry, I have found there is an assumption that because we’re in this industry that we’re automatically hospitable,” Moore said.
“But what we don’t do often is have those very challenging conversations when dealing with social conflict or social injustice.”
Moore will use some of the same de-escalation tactics she learned in the military, but bring them more into a social setting.
“How do you respond when your heart is racing, when you feel uncomfortable and you really want to run away and avoid conflict,” she said. “As industry leaders I want us to engage with each other and have healthy conversations.”
As the on-site host, Traverse City Tourism’s Trevor Tkach is happy to welcome conference attendees to the area, which statewide is known for its wine tours, restaurants, the National Cherry Festival, world class airport and proximity to natural attractions such as Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
Even with notoriety, he knows the area needs to do more to attract a wider audience.
“I feel as though we have made huge steps in Traverse City to provide a variety of quality experiences,” said Tkach, who is president and CEO of Traverse City Tourism. “And the more we go out and capture people in the moment, the more diversity we have seen year over year over year. I think it’s a testament to progress.
“We still have a long way to go, but it’s nice to see change. It’s nice to physically see more diverse visitors coming in to market, having a great time, sharing it on social media, coming back and bringing friends.”
Lorenz said the topic of inclusion is broader than race, gender or sexual orientation. He said it also includes “persons who are disabled” and other marginalized communities. He plans to challenge the tourism industry at the conference.
“What are we doing to address all of these issues?” he said
“It’s simply put and summarized this way: If we fail to better understand and appreciate each other’s perspectives, our needs, our challenges and our basic desire to be treated with respect and dignity, then we will never move this state forward in any other area, either. That’s the potential of travel and tourism. We can make not only economic impact … we can make social impact for multi-generational positive impact.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.