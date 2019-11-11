From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City-based ATLAS Space Operations, Inc. has partnered with launch and space logistics services company Aevum, Inc. on a mission called ASLON-45.
The Agile Small Launch Operational Normalizer-45 space lift mission provides orbital launch services to the U.S. Department of Defense Space Test Program and other government agencies.
ATLAS and Aevum will work together to facilitate the use of experimental satellites in low-Earth orbit. The project is intended to help the Department of Defense improve real-time threat warnings.
“We’re ecstatic to announce our long-term relationship with Aevum,” ATLAS CEO and co-founder Sean McDaniel said in a release.“This partnership will push the envelope of capabilities that are available to the space community.”
ATLAS’ Freedom™ Ground Network has 31 operational and planned antennas placed strategically around the world. Aevum’s launch service allows unmanned autonomous lift vehicles to launch from almost any runway in the world. The combination of services gives ATLAS, Aevum and their customers global accessibility to space operations, the release states.
The deal gives Aevum access to ATLAS’ ground station network, enabling it to conduct launches across the globe.
The partnership will allow Aevum to lower the cost of launches for small satellite missions, according to the release.
ATLAS offers global access to space through its Freedom™ Ground Network, a technology for processing and analyzing data from space through a global antenna network, powered by cloud-based software.
Aevum provides space logistics services, including launch, to enable commercial and government customers to deploy small payloads in low Earth orbit.
The company’s launch system enables rapid launch capabilities in as low as 180 minutes from anywhere in the world, the release said.
