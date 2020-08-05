TRAVERSE CITY — NASA has tapped Atlas Space Operations to help develop satellite ground station schedules and communications.
Atlas, based in Traverse City, will develop a machine-to-machine scheduler that will allow customers to prioritize messaging, a release stated.
"We are thrilled to have been awarded the SBIR Phase 2 contract," Atlas Chief Technology Officer and co-founder Brad Bode said in the release.
"As mega-constellations become more prevalent in space, this tool will not only allow us to scale with our customers, but provide critical mission support and savings to both commercial and government satellite operators."
ATLAS Space Operations, Inc. was one of 124 businesses in 31 states to receive Small Business Innovation Research awards in Phase II, which includes a total of $104 million to help advance new technologies that align with NASA’s goals.
Atlas' intent is to provide the ability to optimize usage to satellite communications ground antenna owners, according to the release. The technology will enable the automated analysis of a mission’s requirements and provide intelligent satellite communications schedules.
The automated process aims to reduce costs by shortening scheduling times — which can take days or weeks with the manual process of current scheduling system, the release stated. The automated system should enable customers to adjust mission goals on a day to day basis.
Atlas' staff numbers 30 full-time employees, including three engineers it hired in May.
The company is establishing five new ground sites, which will bring the total number of Atlas-owned ground stations to 14 by the end of the 2020.
