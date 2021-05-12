SUTTONS BAY — At Home closed in the fall of 2020 after 13 years in business, the last 12 at 405 N. St. Joseph St. in downtown Suttons Bay.
Owner Peggy Miller retired in November to pursue other opportunities, most notably working with 5Loaves2Fish, a community outreach program through the Leland Community United Methodist Church.
But At Home will have a new home online, first with a shopping tab on its Facebook page and later this week at www.athomesuttonsbay.com.
Jennifer Szunko, who worked at At Home part time in 2017 and eventually ran the company’s digital marketing, will run the new online store. Szunko said the online store will continue to offer “local things perfect for your home or cottage.”
“I am so excited to carry on the At Home Suttons Bay brand,” Szunko said.
