- HMW Enterprises, Howard Williams, 208 E. Eighth St., Suite #2, Traverse City
- RW Customs, Richard Wilson II, 3227 S. Garfield Rd., Traverse City
- Missy & Chrissy of All Trades, Christine Joan, 11915 Happy Rd., Thompsonville
- Hummingbird Harper, Norma Babcock, 4076 Wyatt Rd., Traverse City
- Auto Body 101, Robert Green, 2395 Amelia Ave., Kingsley
- 20/20 Auto Appearance, Robert Green, 2395 Amelia Ave., Kingsley
- JND, John Dirkse, 1538 N. South Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- High Profile Multimedia, Richard Powell, 430 Hamilton St., Traverse City
- Homebound Specialty Services, Julie Sixbey, 5488 Mobile Trail West, Traverse City
- Next Level Construction, David Stringfellow, 10344 Woodwind Drive, Interlochen
- Atwood’s Construction, Tyler Atwood, 8259 E. Old M-72, Williamsburg
- Graceful Events, McKenzie Meeker, 696 Vienna Way, Traverse City
- Northern Michigan Elite Softball, Phil Meeker and Jennifer Meeker, 696 Vienna Way, Traverse City
- Creative Comfort, Anne Myette, 211 S. Spruce St., Traverse City
- G Rentals, Doris Gourlay, 2628 Ra Wa Si Ave., Traverse City
- Melanie’s Floral Inovations, Melanie St. John, 1095 South West Silver Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Jan-Wick Homes, Jan Wickstrom, 213 N. Maple St., Traverse City
- Static Productions, Douglas Krumlauf, 1637 Andrew Place, Traverse City
- Whippoorwill Photography, Douglas Krumlauf, 1637 Andrew Place, Traverse City
- Shop (The), Christopher Smentczak, 1310 Barlow St., Traverse City
- Interlochen Family Chiropractic, Paul Kelly, 8672 U.S. 31, Suite 300, Interlochen
