- All Professional Plumbing and Heating, Douglas Sanderson Jr., 9055 Angell Road, Williamsburg
- Northern Painting, Gregory Tulpa, 8712 Partridge Trail, Elk
- Rapids
- Rhonda’s Hair Design, Rhonda Mucaria, 2042 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Grand Traverse
- Evan Construction, Ivan Bakunets, 4922 Fouch
- Road, Grawn
- Mirror Image Auto Perfection, Brandon Ayers, 1121 Boon St., Traverse City
- CSI Top 2 Bottom, Colita Schafer, 877 Shady Lane, Traverse City
- Stag RV Rentals, Jesse Harris and Howard Ferguson, 9888 Country Pines, Kingsley
- Sit Means Sit Dog Training, Jason Folgmann, 603 Strohm Road, Traverse City
- HDR Small Engine Repair, Daniel Rettelle, 905 Hastings St., Traverse City
- Sue Judson Designs, Susan Judson, 6861 Franklin Woods Drive, Traverse City
- TJG Custom Showers and Tile, Thad Grzesiek, 5919 Brooks St., Grawn
- Pavladmike Logistics, Tetyana Kondrashova, 2395 Grouse Drive, Traverse City
- Extra Hands Housekeeping, Lois Jorgensen, 10565 Elk Lake Road, Williamsburg
- 2nd Level Goods, Shane Jackson, 140 E. Front St., Traverse City
- She Shed Cannabinoids, Carla Evans, 4374 Lake Ave., Interlochen
- Rust to Rose Art, Lois Zink, 3220 Cresthill Lane, Traverse City
- Rau Services, Lois Rau, 3367 McGuire Drive, Traverse City
- Business Class, Elizabeth Williams, 1315 Wayne St., Traverse City
- C N J Trucking, James Boutwell, 5527 Barney Road, Traverse City
- Winewright Media, William Storrer, 2718 Blue Ridge Lane, P.O. Box 1733, Traverse City
- Switzer Building, Scott Switzer, 246 E. 10th St., Traverse City
- Brooks Construction, Patrick Brooks, 10036 Mud Lake Road, Interlochen
- Evergreen Market, Paul Pineau, 5017 Kesner Road, Williamsburg
- TC Pool and Spa, Dan Hoffman, 268 Broomhead Road, Traverse City
