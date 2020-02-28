Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 24F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.