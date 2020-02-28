- CMT-Candle Light Massage Therapy, Cheryl Turner, 214 Eighth St., Apartment A, Traverse City
- Snowy Owl Antiques, Shaunne Szostkowski, 123 S. Union St., Traverse City
- Revival Salon & Spa, Alese Starkey, 5078 Lackey Road, Williamsburg
- Inkredible, Lisa Hohn, 5133 Matthew Drive, Traverse City
- Facets of Diversity, Janet Goodyear, 8965 O’Dell Road, Williamsburg
- Maid in TC Company, Tonya Dey, 2319 Summerfield Lane, Traverse City
- Jimmy Simpson Body Shop, James Simpson, 9989 M-37, Buckley
- Bob’s Mowing, Robert Menzies, 420 Merrit St., Fife Lake
- Jenni Does Hair, Jennifer Ward, 2042 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Social Vision Marketing, Erin Monigold, 2980 Arborvitae Drive, #12, Traverse City
- Lewis Logistics, Robert Lewis, 8746 Fox Road, Buckley
- Lambert Design and Build, Christopher Lambert, 2520 Crossing Circle #210, Traverse City
- Shaun Dennis Performance, Shaun Dennis, 1077 3 Mile Road North, Traverse City
- LP Unlimited, Linda Patanella, 8086 Shady Lane, Traverse City
- Stoneworks Masonry, David Marlin, 7373 County Road 633, Buckley
- Old Mission Flowers, Virginia Coulter, 16550 Center Road, Traverse City
- Bay Area Properties, Paul Bonaccini and Lisa Bonaccini, 7365 Westwind Drive, Traverse City
- Papa’s Place, John Kennedy and Connie Kennedy, 11100 Riley Road, Interlochen
- White Thistle Farms, Jamie Little, 830 Hannah Ave., Apartment A, Traverse City
Assumed Names: 2/28/20
- FROM STAFF REPORTS
