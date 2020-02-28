  • CMT-Candle Light Massage Therapy, Cheryl Turner, 214 Eighth St., Apartment A, Traverse City
  • Snowy Owl Antiques, Shaunne Szostkowski, 123 S. Union St., Traverse City
  • Revival Salon & Spa, Alese Starkey, 5078 Lackey Road, Williamsburg
  • Inkredible, Lisa Hohn, 5133 Matthew Drive, Traverse City
  • Facets of Diversity, Janet Goodyear, 8965 O’Dell Road, Williamsburg
  • Maid in TC Company, Tonya Dey, 2319 Summerfield Lane, Traverse City
  • Jimmy Simpson Body Shop, James Simpson, 9989 M-37, Buckley
  • Bob’s Mowing, Robert Menzies, 420 Merrit St., Fife Lake
  • Jenni Does Hair, Jennifer Ward, 2042 W. South Airport Road, Traverse City
  • Social Vision Marketing, Erin Monigold, 2980 Arborvitae Drive, #12, Traverse City
  • Lewis Logistics, Robert Lewis, 8746 Fox Road, Buckley
  • Lambert Design and Build, Christopher Lambert, 2520 Crossing Circle #210, Traverse City
  • Shaun Dennis Performance, Shaun Dennis, 1077 3 Mile Road North, Traverse City
  • LP Unlimited, Linda Patanella, 8086 Shady Lane, Traverse City
  • Stoneworks Masonry, David Marlin, 7373 County Road 633, Buckley
  • Old Mission Flowers, Virginia Coulter, 16550 Center Road, Traverse City
  • Bay Area Properties, Paul Bonaccini and Lisa Bonaccini, 7365 Westwind Drive, Traverse City
  • Papa’s Place, John Kennedy and Connie Kennedy, 11100 Riley Road, Interlochen
  • White Thistle Farms, Jamie Little, 830 Hannah Ave., Apartment A, Traverse City

