- Nicole the Handygail, Nicole Foster, 7453 Sullivan Road, Grawn
- Grace Construction, Jason Forton, 4563 S. Spider Lake Trail, Traverse City
- Hair by Angela, Angela Cherven, 2506 Crossings Circle, Apartment B-6, Traverse City
- Clean Christine, Christine Lentz, 3392 County Road 633, Grawn
- Spa and Beauty by Kelsey, Kelsey Cotteggiono, 518 E. Front St., Traverse City
- Dustin Lapress Carpentry, Michele Lapres and Dustin Lapres, 740 Woodcreek Blvd., Traverse City
- Cheppe Campos Construction, Jose Campos, 117 E. 15th St., Traverse City
- Sherwood Handyman Services, Aaron Sherwood, 726 Barlow St., Traverse City
- Happy Feet Massage, Shuyun Andersen, 620 Second St., Traverse City
- TC Green Clean, Desiree Lawson, 965 Cherry Ridge Dr., Traverse City
- Blue Water Painting and Remodeling, David Tyrrell, 9733 Seventh St., Traverse City
- Blue Water Painting, David Tyrrell, 9733 Seventh St., Traverse City
- Construction Drywallers R Us, Kelcy Lenoir, 4183 Lilac Lane, Traverse City
- North Country 4x4, Scott Heiges, 4271 Mitchell Creek Drive, D6, Traverse City
- MD Building Solutions, Michael Draper, 2500 Holiday Road, Apartment 3, Traverse City
- Bliss and Thompson Financial Services, Terry Thompson, Steven Bliss and Paul Smallwood, 1020 Hastings St., Suite 105, Traverse City
- North Country, Keith Abiney, 11155 Summertime Trail, Williamsburg
