- Reliable Carpentry,
- Benjamin Forton, 872
- S. Rusch Road, Traverse
- City
- Northern Michigan Equine Wellness, Todd Rabb, 204 S. Muncie Road, Traverse City
- Slabtown Solutions,
- William O’Brien, 117
- N. Cedar St., Traverse
- City
- TC-Photos, Jerry Stutzman, 4935 Black Bear Drive, Traverse City
- Under My Sweet
- Spell, Heather Basilius,
- 5617 Pine Aire Drive,
- Grawn
- Big Beaver Boat Co.,
- Peter Monahan, 1606
- Secor Farms Trail, Traverse City
- Ravenkraft, Amy Henley, 5318 Durga Road, Williamsburg
- Angie’s Caning, Angela Lewis, 3110 N. 13 Road, Mesick
Assumed Names: 03/6/20
