- BLK/MRKT, Charles Korson, 144 Hall St. #100, Traverse City
- Sassy & Strong, Co., Andrea Geiger, 738 Hannah Ave., Traverse City
- Spotless Cleaning Services, Don Dupont,
- 4445 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
- Northern Traders Investment Club, Judy Smith, Herbert Lemcool, Barbara Lemcool, Laurine Madison, Dave Lemcool, 907 Meadows Drive, Traverse City
- Bravo Professional Painting, John Halloway,
- 6785 E. Fouch Rd., Traverse City
- Modern Drywall, Trenton Wagner, 3140 Buttermilk Loop, Traverse City
- Chuck’s Locksmith Service, Charles Dowlan, Jr., 4668 N. Manorwood Drive, Traverse City
- Zeroed-Ink, Tyler Yaster, 6891 Carrollwood Lane, Kingsley
- Joe -n- O’s, Joseph Rezendes, 4877 Flamingo Drive North, Traverse City
- Miss Ramona’s Family Day Care, Ramona Hadfield, 215 Boughey St., Traverse City
- Roe Bookkeeping Service, June Roe, 5965 Culver Rd., Traverse City
- Soccer Techniques, Stanley Powell, 708 Bayhill Drive #12, Traverse City
- Clean Appeal (The), Andria Hunter, 5206 Gauthier Lane, Traverse City
