  • BLK/MRKT, Charles Korson, 144 Hall St. #100, Traverse City
  • Sassy & Strong, Co., Andrea Geiger, 738 Hannah Ave., Traverse City
  • Spotless Cleaning Services, Don Dupont,
  • 4445 N. Long Lake Rd., Traverse City
  • Northern Traders Investment Club, Judy Smith, Herbert Lemcool, Barbara Lemcool, Laurine Madison, Dave Lemcool, 907 Meadows Drive, Traverse City
  • Bravo Professional Painting, John Halloway,
  • 6785 E. Fouch Rd., Traverse City
  • Modern Drywall, Trenton Wagner, 3140 Buttermilk Loop, Traverse City
  • Chuck’s Locksmith Service, Charles Dowlan, Jr., 4668 N. Manorwood Drive, Traverse City
  • Zeroed-Ink, Tyler Yaster, 6891 Carrollwood Lane, Kingsley
  • Joe -n- O’s, Joseph Rezendes, 4877 Flamingo Drive North, Traverse City
  • Miss Ramona’s Family Day Care, Ramona Hadfield, 215 Boughey St., Traverse City
  • Roe Bookkeeping Service, June Roe, 5965 Culver Rd., Traverse City
  • Soccer Techniques, Stanley Powell, 708 Bayhill Drive #12, Traverse City
  • Clean Appeal (The), Andria Hunter, 5206 Gauthier Lane, Traverse City

Tags